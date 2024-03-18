Royals Rumblings - News for March 18, 2024

Jaylon Thompson writes about improved confidence from Alec Marsh.

“He went from a guy that was in Double-A to making his debut and making adjustments at the major-league level,” Sweeney said. “Then, (he’s been) totally confident in every situation. … I’m completely impressed with what he has done.” Marsh pitched four innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He threw 59 pitches (38 strikes) and allowed two earned runs in relief. This spring, Marsh has a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. “It’s good to have that confidence going in that things we are working on are working for sure,” Marsh said. “And continue to build these outings and show that, you know, I’m reliable and can go deeper (into games).”

Anne Rogers talks to Alec Zumwalt about the development of young Royals hitters, including Nick Pratto.

Zumwalt: “No. 1, he’s healthy. That’s the biggest factor with Pratto. What he was going through last season was really hard. Nobody can perform up to their own expectations when they’re dealing with what he dealt with. So him being healthy — he’s worked on his swing a lot, and he’s able to do things that he could physically not do during the season because he was trying to grind through it. He had a really good look in the mirror and said, ‘This is what I’ve got to do to get better.’ Taken complete ownership of it. We’re all really proud of how he’s gone about it. “What I’ve seen so far is he’s taking one pitch at a time. That’s been something for us that we’ve had to talk about since 2019. Keeping Nick focused on right now, this at-bat, this pitch. We know he has such a good eye for the zone. At times, it can get him because he’s worried about the pitch he took instead of, ‘Now, get the next pitch.’”

John Sherman talks about ongoing negotiations on the downtown ballpark.

The Chiefs and Royals are negotiating the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) and the lease agreement, but in a letter from White’s office yesterday, he asked the teams to pay for the estimated $1 million election. Royals Majority Owner John Sherman told KCTV 5 that was never a part of the deal. “As it relates to the letter that went out yesterday, I read it, I would say within minutes of getting it, it was leaked to the public,” Sherman said. “If you take it at face value, there could have been some opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with Clark (Hunt) and I, and talk about working together. But it was clear it was, it was motivated by other reasons.”

Jake Brentz left his outing yesterday with a hamstring injury.

Quatraro confirms it was a hamstring injury for Brentz. The Royals will know more later after testing. https://t.co/16mzx7bGDz — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 18, 2024

Adam Sanford at Down on the Farm reviews Royals prospects.

Kevin O’Brien at Farm to Fountains warns not to overlook James McArthur in the bullpen.

The Star looks at how construction of a downtown stadium could disrupt traffic.

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca apologizes for a tweet directed at Frank White.

Miles Mikolas will start Opening Day for the Cardinals.

The Mets were interested in a reunion with J.D. Davis, but couldn’t guarantee playing time.

Injuries have already ravaged the Marlins starting rotation.

Former All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig signs with a Mexican League team.

Shohei Ohtani is even winning over Korean fans, despite historical rivalries.

Which teams won the off-season?

ESPN has bold predictions for each team.

Why is Rays payroll at record heights?

