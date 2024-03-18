Royals Rundown: The Royals Hall of Fame grows, setting 2024 straight

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are counting down the days until MLB Opening Day, so let’s talk some Kansas City Royals!
Read Jeremy’s mailbag here: https://www.royalsreview.com/2024/3/16/24102507/spring-training-mailbag
Read the KCUR article here: https://www.kcur.org/sports/2024-03-15/kansas-city-royals-stadium-community-benefits-agreement-housing
