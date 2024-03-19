Give us your 2024 Royals and MLB predictions!

The season is a blank slate and hope springs eternal this time of year. Anything can happen, but you probably have your own inkling of how this season will go. We want to know how you think the Royals will fare this season, which teams make the playoffs, and who wins it all!

Give us your predictions on the Royals, the playoffs, and awards for the 2024 season by filling out this short survey. You can see last year’s predictions here. We’ll unveil what the readers predicted next week, plus predictions from our writers.

If you are having trouble reading the form on this site, you can go to this link.