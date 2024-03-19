Royals Rumblings - News for March 19, 2024

David Lesky writes about the competition for fifth starter in the rotation.

The thing about Lynch is the upside is there but I don’t see what I once saw. As I said before, maybe I never should have seen it, but I did and so did many others. My concern for him so far this spring is that the velocity simply hasn’t bounced back, which limits the upside even more. When I saw him live, he was 90-92 with a few 89s mixed in. Since then, it’s been more of the same, so his last appearance or two will be big on that front. But he did have one of his best outings in his last one, striking out five over four innings. He said the breaking balls felt good.

Trevor Werner stood out among Royals prospects at the Spring Breakout with his home run.

Werner loves hitting because of how “rewarding it is,” he says, noting it’s one of the hardest things to do in sports. And he sure felt rewarded rounding the bases in the fourth inning Sunday after he smoked a 93 mph fastball from Brewers prospect Logan Henderson. “A barrel on the ball sounds a lot better in that stadium, too,” Werner said with a grin.

The Royals rank #23 in catcher positional depth at Fangraphs.

Salvador Perez has taken a tumble since his monster 2021 campaign, during which he led the league with 48 homers. In each of the past two seasons, his indicators of impact offensive production — like barrels, exit velocity, and pull rate — have steadily declined. He also took the dubious title of most chase-happy hitter in the league from Javier Báez, swinging at out-of-zone pitches nearly half the time. Combine this with his poor-as-always defense, and Perez’s struggles were enough to plunge him below replacement level in 2023.

Preston Farr at Farm to Fountains has his observations on the Spring Breakout game.

KCPT will host a town hall debate on the stadium tax tonight to air on Friday.

The downtown ballpark gains some support in the Crossroads.

Blake Snell signs a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants.

Reynaldo López makes the Braves rotation.

Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy will open the season on the Injured List.

Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opts out of his deal with the Reds.

Garrett Crochet will make his first MLB start on Opening Day for the White Sox.

A history of A.J. Preller’s trades of prospects.

The Giants part ways with trailblazing PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon.

Shohei Ohtani merch is expensive in Japan.

The Paris Olympics will let athletes shack up.

The print edition of Sports Illustrated will continue with a new publisher.

A wine insider may have scammed people out of $9.5 million.

Scientists say python meat could be a sustainable and nutritious food source.

Would a TikTok ban be good or bad for Hollywood?

Your song of the day is Beck with E-Pro.