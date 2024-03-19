Royals Review 2024 NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge

It’s that time of year! We’ve got our annual March Madness bracket up and ready for all y’all basketball fans and bracket lovers. I like to (lovingly) say that Kansas City sports fans are psychopaths—we’ll support anything and everything to an absurd degree. That’s part of why #hiltonsouth is a thing, baby! Here’s hoping that Iowa State gets to the Elite 8 or better this year.

In any case, at this time in this post I would normally post the winners from last year. Well, ESPN changed their website and I don’t know how to access last year’s results. You have my apologies. Womp womp.

How to Join

Go to the ESPN Tournament Challenge page. If you don’t already have an ESPN profile, sign up—it’s free and only requires an email account. Under the ‘My Groups’ tab click ‘Find a Group’ and search for ‘Royals Review - 2024’ or just follow this hyperlink. For the first time, you can also join the Women’s bracket! Follow step 3, or follow this hyperlink. Enter the password of bobby4ever and join the group.

You can then, under ‘My Brackets,’ choose your teams until the first round of 64 begins. My only ask is that if you are a commenter at Royals Review and your ESPN screen name is not clearly similar to your Royals Review screen name, please name your bracket something that will make it obvious that it belongs to your Royals Review screen name.

Good luck, everyone.