Weekend Rumblings - News for March 2, 2024

Jordan Lyles has a new grip on his curveball, writes Jaylon Thompson.

Sweeney discussed a few things with Lyles. Namely, Lyles felt his curveball could be more consistent on a Royals team that has adopted a motto of “Reign the Zone” this season. As a result, he changed the grip on that pitch. His goal was to be more aggressive earlier in counts by throwing the curveball more effectively. “I want to use it early in counts to get the first strike,” Lyles said. “Last year, it would have to be the perfect setting, 0-2, 1-2, where I need to bury it. I wanted to define or tinker with a grip that was more suitable to get early strikes.”

Anne Rogers has her latest roster projections.

We went with Brentz over John McMillon, but Brentz has to prove he’ll be able to throw strikes following Tommy John surgery last year. It would be nice to have another lefty for the earlier bullpen innings before Smith at the end. McMillon threw a live BP on Thursday and feels good physically after he was shut down last year with a forearm strain. However, manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that McMillon “doesn’t feel like he’s synced up. He feels good physically but just needs to get things in line.”

David Lesky at Inside the Fountains has a mailbag column where he considers a six-man rotation.

We’re looking at Ragans as the ace of the staff, but last years 124.1 innings between the minors and majors was the most he’s thrown. Lugo threw 146.1 innings last year, but had never thrown more than 136 before that and that was in 2015 in the minors. The last time Wacha threw more than 150 innings was in 2017. Brady Singer’s 159.2 innings last year was his career-high. Only Lyles has proven he can really give big-time innings and we all know what kind of quality he brings to the table. So yeah, I think it would make a lot of sense if they went to a six-man rotation at times throughout the year.

Craig Brown writes about Brady Singer’s new sweeper.

It was interesting that Singer didn’t know his sweeper came out a little slower than his slider. And it was good to see him interpret the swings the hitters were taking on the different pitches. I would think that if any third pitch is going to stick for Singer, it would be the sweeper. So there is a bit of promise there, even if the track record leaves us skeptical. Still, it’s one thing to unveil new pitches in February in Arizona. I’ll buy into it if he’s still throwing them in the regular season.

Josh Merchant at the KC Beacon writes that the Royalas will ask for more public money from the city and state after the April election.

When the Royals were considering a stadium north of the Missouri River, their sources and uses statement listed an expected $350 million contribution from North Kansas City, $580 million from Clay County and $350 million from Missouri. Parson said in a statement that Missouri will not finalize any financial commitment until after the April 2 vote. The team confirmed to The Beacon that conversations with Kansas City officials are ongoing.

A stadium in the Crossroads would take $33 million off property tax rolls from current businesses.

Boston signs first baseman CJ Cron to a minor league deal.

Kris Bryant walks back comments that were critical of the Rockies farm system.

Robinson Cano signs with a Mexican League team.

Fangraphs has a new way to look at organizational depth.

Enrique Hernández suggests teams are colluding against free agents.

First baseman Brandon Dixon announces his retirement.

Fanatics claims they are being unfairly blamed for the uniform quality.

Will the NFL investigate the Chiefs for tampering after comments from Mecole Hardman?

The G-League has become a developmental league for top NBA prospects.

Both TV and streaming viewership are declining.

Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun re-boot has a release date in 2025.

Guy Fieri’s planned Flavortown Festival is canceled

Your song of the day is Bob Marley with Jammin’.