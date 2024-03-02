Saturday Spring Training Game thread

It sure feels like more than a week has passed, hasn’t it?

Specifically, I spent a lot of time noticing guys who hadn’t yet played, like Jordan Lyles who finally pitched on Thursday and Hunter Renfroe who still hasn’t played the field, but was the starting Designated Hitter on Friday. It felt like they hadn’t played in forever and their chances for breaking with the club on Opening Day were in jeopardy. But, in the end, it was only a week. I stand by my roster predictions, though. It sure feels like Lynch has the inside track on the roster spot, now, and Renfroe’s injury could linger longer than the Royals expected.

That said, it’s only been a week and Spring Training is far from complete. So here’s another lineup for another fine spring day.