How does Nick Pratto fit with this team?

The Royals aren’t expected to have too many roster battles this spring training, but some performances may be creating unexpected competitions. Nick Pratto has been the talk of camp, turning some heads with his performance.

The former first-round pick was disappointing in an extended look last year, hitting .232/.307/.353 with just seven home runs in 345 plate appearances and a ridiculous 40 percent strikeout rate. But he attributes his poor performance last year in part to a groin injury that hampered his ability to cover the strike zone.

“I was hitting without a backside, which is tough in the big leagues,” Pratto said. “I did what I could with it and felt like I competed.”

This year, Pratto has looked like a new man. Spring training stats don’t matter very much, but he is performing well, hitting .412 with three home runs in 38 plate appearances, striking out just 18.4 percent of the time. David Lesky reports the Royals are pleased with his performance, which has given him a shot to win a roster spot.

But what exactly would his role be on this team?

First base

Vinnie Pasquantino has returned after being shelved in the second half last year with an elbow injury. Expectations are high for the 26-year-old due to his contact rate and hard-hit rate, with ZIPS projecting him to be a top 30 hitter in baseball, by wRC+.

But his defense has been average to below-average due to limited range from his big frame. Pratto has the athleticism to perform better defensively, which could push Pasquantino to DH. However, Pratto has actually performed worse than Pasquantino at first base according to many defensive metrics. With Pasquantino also serving as a clubhouse leader, they may also want him on the field as a general for their young team. Moving Pasquantino would also squeeze playing time for Nelson Velázquez, who has actually hit at the big league level, albeit in a limited sample size over the final two months of last season.

Right field

Pratto has played 29 of his 150 big league games in the outfield, but his athleticism hasn’t translated into positive defensive metrics there either. If you pro-rate his defensive metrics, he looks closer to MJ Melendez, with very limited range. He could improve with more regular playing time and some tutelage from special assistant Rusty Kuntz, as Alex Gordon once did over a decade ago. But with MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe already penciled in as corner outfield starters, there may not be much playing time available. And the Royals already seem pretty well stocked up on corner outfielders with limited range.

Bench

If Pratto’s bat has indeed turned the proverbial corner, he might fit best as a bench bat. The Royals have a lot of positional versatility with Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier each able to play both infield and outfield, which could allow them to carry Pratto as primarily a pinch-hitter who occasionally fills in at first base to give Pasquantino a day off. However Pratto is left-handed, and the Royals have a pretty balanced roster as it is. The weakest bats that would likely need to be pinch-hit for the most are left-handed hitters already - Kyle Isbel and Michael Massey. So opportunities are limited, and his playing time could be sporadic.

Omaha

The most likely outcome seems to be a ticket to Omaha for the 25-year-old to get regular playing time. Pratto didn’t exactly set the International League on fire last year, hitting just .180/.290/.342 in 31 games, and he certainly has some holes to his game he could refine. Taking his spring improvements and working on them against Triple-A pitchers on a regular basis might be the best way for him to improve his mastery of the strike zone. This would be Pratto’s last option year, but the Royals may want to take full advantage of it to see if he can become a piece for the future.

Trade

Could a hot spring make Pratto attractive enough for another team? Young first basemen don’t seem to get traded too often, likely due to their limited defensive versatility. Some of the teams with very little first base depth include rebuilding teams like the Pirates, Nationals, and Rockies, so perhaps there is an opportunity to trade Pratto now while he has some value left and give him a chance to shine elsewhere. The Royals have talked about being more transactional, and we have seen some evidence of that from J.J. Picollo, maybe that will mean moving a former first-round pick despite a hot spring.