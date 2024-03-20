Royals Rumblings - News for March 20, 2024

By the time this post goes up, there will be MLB action that counts well underway in Seoul. What do you think of the pre-season regular season games? If you are in a fantasy league, are you allowed to put Dodgers and Padres in lineups now, or is your league waiting til the rest of MLB gets underway?

Reliever Jake Brentz has a left hamstring strain that will force him to miss about six weeks.

It’s another tough break for Brentz, who came to spring healthy this year after missing almost two big league seasons. He had Tommy John surgery in 2022, and a lat strain ended his ‘23 season early while he was on a rehab assignment. He came to camp looking to earn a spot in the Royals bullpen and could still help later this season depending on how his recovery goes. “It’s demoralizing,” Quatraro said Tuesday. “... This spring he was doing fine, feeling good, then the hamstring. You can’t anticipate that kind of thing. I do feel for him.”

In the same article, Michael Massey was scratched from last night’s game with back tightness, with the team not wanting him to try to push through anything so close to opening day.

After Nick Pratto’s home run last night, here’s where his spring stands:

Nick Pratto #RoyalsST update:



13-for-32 (.406), 3 HR, 10 RBIs, 2 BB / 7 K https://t.co/8QBfezfN7N — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) March 20, 2024

At Into the Fountains, Craig Brown has a few thoughts on the roster, including this rumination on Cole Ragans being named the opening day starter:

I like what this says about the Royals’ methodology of building a roster. Ragans has a total of 136 major league innings under his belt, including just 21 starts. He’s thrown about twice as many innings in the minor leagues. While he’s entering his age 26 season and has dealt with some serious injury issues, Ragans has low mileage on his arm. It’s difficult to shake the feeling that the Royals of years past would’ve rolled with some trope about how Ragans needs more seasoning to be prepared for the pressure that comes with being the so-called staff ace and the Opening Day starter. The additions of a Seth Lugo or Michael Wacha, free agent signing that brings the coveted veteran presence to the rotation would’ve provided cover for Matt Quatraro and JJ Picollo to steer clear of Ragans. The fact is that Ragans is the most deserving starter in this rotation. Experience be damned. The Royals recognize that. The best pitcher in this rotation will front said rotation.

At Farm to Fountains, Zac Miller checks in with a prospect profile of Andrew Hoffmann.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day.

Former Royal Mike Mayers signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays.

Mutiny in the MLBPA? Unhappy players say, among other things, that agent Scott Boras has an outsized influence over union leaders.

There’s a growing mutiny inside the Major League Baseball Players Association. Major- and minor-league player leadership confronted executive director Tony Clark on Monday evening, urging him to replace his second-in-command, deputy director Bruce Meyer, with a former MLBPA lawyer, Harry Marino, people briefed on the call who were not authorized to speak publicly said. An informal vote was held on the call, but no formal action was taken. The long and sometimes heated call included some of the 72 player representatives from across both the majors and minors. The call did not end with a clear resolution, however. Clark called the meeting after a text chain among player reps doubting Meyer circulated, a person briefed on the meeting said.

The Yankees still need a starting pitcher, having lost out on Blake Snell due to luxury tax concerns.

TV times and game info for the women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

Travis Kelce could be the next host of the revival of ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”

The “Devil Comet” will be visible to the naked eye next month. You can see it with a telescope now!

The role of James Bond has reportedly been offered to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy: A newbie and veteran fan talk through the show’s legacy.

An Australian real estate firm has to pay damages after an agent accidentally burned down a house right before an open house in 2019.

A low-stakes drama (unless you personally ordered a swimsuit back in November that still hasn’t shipped) for your day: Emily Ratajowski’s swimsuit line has possibly not delivered any products?

Our Reddit question of the day is this search for life advice: I’m almost 40. What does 40 have in store?

SOTD: Daryl Hall & John Oates: Rich Girl