Former first-round pick Asa Lacy has UCL surgery, will not pitch in 2024

Asa Lacy, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft, announced on social media this week he had UCL surgery and will not pitch in the 2024 season.

Lacy has struggled ever since signing with the Royals out of Texas A&M, despite being considered a safe pick that was ranked as the third-best player in that draft by Baseball America. In 2021 he made 14 starts for High-A Quad Cities and while he struck out a ton of hitters - 79 in 52 innings, he could not throw strikes, with 41 walks and a 5.19 ERA before he had issues with his back. His control completely cratered the next year, with 42 free passes in just 28 innings before the Royals shut him down with his back injuries resurfacing.

Last year he did not pitch at all, instead rehabbing in Arizona. There was promising footage of him throwing hard this off-season. But his career has suffered another setback this spring with UCL surgery that usually takes over a year to rehab. He posted the following message on Instagram:

Not how I thought 2024 was going to go, but God has a plan for all of us. Thank you for all who reached out with the encouraging words and prayers. The love and belief in me from y’all has not gone unnoticed. I had a full UCL reconstruction and it went well. Thank you to Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for taking great care of me today. I have been dealt a substantial amount of adversity in my career so this is another opportunity to grow as a player and a man. I’m determined to attack the challenges ahead and comeback better and stronger. I am blessed to be surrounded by such a great support group from my parents, the Kansas City Royals, to friends and teammates all over. My passion and love for this game has never been stronger. Best of luck to all my teammates in 2024. I’ll see y’all on the mound in 2025

The left-hander turns 25 this summer and was left unprotected for the Rule 5 draft last winter.