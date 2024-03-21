Royals roster prediction 3.0: triple digits from the Opening Day starter

Opening Day is a week (or less!) away as you’re reading this. That means it's time for one last roster projection. Let’s get crazy.

Pitchers

Starting Pitchers

LHP Cole Ragans

RHP Seth Lugo

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Alec Marsh

One final change at the five spot, Alec Marsh is now the guy. Daniel Lynch IV and Jordan Lyles both looked less than good and Alec has done nothing but strike guys out all spring. Seriously, he has a 17-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That will play every day of the week. It is anyone’s guess if he’ll be able to hang on to the spot, but he’s going to get it to open the year thanks to some truly excellent work in 14 innings of work.

Cole Ragans was announced as the Opening Day starter, so I guess the Royals are ready to acknowledge what most of us assumed: the guy is the staff ace and should be treated as such. Can’t wait to see what he unleashes Thursday afternoon!

Bullpen

LHP Will Smith

RHP James McArthur

RHP John Schreiber

RHP Nick Anderson

RHP Chris Stratton

LHP Angel Zerpa

RHP Matt Sauer

RHP Jordan Lyles

John McMillon was demoted to minor league camp since the last prediction, but with comments that suggest it was for health reasons more than performance issues. Expect to see him back in a hurry. Lyles gets his spot because he’s guaranteed a roster spot to start the year, but he’s on thin ice.

At one point, I had Walter Pennington in this bullpen. But then I realized Josh Taylor had a pretty good spring, so I was going to pencil him in. And then the Royals announced that Zerpa was making the roster as a reliever. So, throw all of that out the window.

I’m not sure I agree with this choice. Obviously, I had two guys I liked in that spot more, but the team made the call, and this isn’t Franchise mode in The Show so that’s what’s happening.

Jake Brentz still has walked more than he’s struck out and now he’s also injured his leg to some degree, so don’t expect to see him any time soon. Pennington or Taylor could still join the ‘pen if they cut Lyles entirely, but I don’t expect that to happen before Opening Day. Still, they and Sam Long should get some time on the big league roster early this summer.

Batters

Starting lineup

3B Maikel Garcia

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

LF MJ Melendez

RF Hunter Renfroe

2B Michael Massey

DH Nelson Velázquez

CF Kyle Isbel

Still no changes to the lineup. I want to swap Nick Pratto in for Velázquez, I really do, I just don’t think I’ve seen enough. Velázquez should have a short leash if Pratto performs in AAA, though.

Bench

UT Garrett Hampson

UT Adam Frazier

C Freddy Fermin

UT Nick Loftin

Loftin made it back in my roster prediction as the 26th man once I realized how much time Hampson was getting in the outfield. I think, given Hampson’s ability to play center, it makes more sense to have a righty who can spell Michael Massey than another outfielder. It doesn’t hurt that Loftin has had a very hot spring indeed, walking almost as often as he strikes out.

So there you have it, one final prediction for the Royals’ Opening Day roster. This time next week, we’ll be talking about their first game of the year! I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait.