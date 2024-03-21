Royals Rundown: Royals CBA REVEALED, plus Opening Day approaches!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are back at it, eight days away from the Kansas City Royals kicking off the 2024 season! Which two pitchers get the Opening Day nod for the Royals? How will the lefty bullpen race shake out?

Also, get the lowdown on the Royals’ and Chiefs’ community benefits agreements that dropped Wednesday afternoon. Why are we so frustrated with the historic agreement? Tune in to find out!

