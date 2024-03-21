 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Games XXV and XXVI

A split squad it is

By Ryan Heffernon
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

As we approach April, the Royals' daily lineup starts to look less foggy. Last night’s lineup looked an awful lot like a potential Opening Day lineup, with a nudge or two still to be made.

And the late-night contest was fruitful. Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits and four RBI, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr, and Salvador Perez each added an RBI of their own, and Kale Emshoff got his first hit of the spring in a game-tying home run.

The game did reveal some locker room tension between Bob and Vinnie, though. Something to keep an eye on.

Royals’ starter Brady Singer struggled, giving up seven runs in a tick under five innings of work, but Will Smith, James McArthur, and Angel Zerpa each worked an inning of scoreless ball.

Today, the squad will be split, with both games starting at 3:05 PM CDT. Game One will be played at Goodyear Ballpark, with Kansas City facing the Guardians.

Alec Marsh makes his 6th appearance and 2nd start looking to continue a strong spring. The right-hander has given up just three runs in 14 innings of work and struck out 17 in the process. He competed with Jordan Lyles, today’s Game Two starter, for the 5th starter role, which Marsh reportedly won today.

Back at Surprise Stadium, Jordan Lyles is back on the mound after his demotion to the bullpen, facing the White Sox. Here are the Royals lineups for both games.

