Spring Training Games XXV and XXVI

As we approach April, the Royals' daily lineup starts to look less foggy. Last night’s lineup looked an awful lot like a potential Opening Day lineup, with a nudge or two still to be made.

Back in Surprise tonight with Brady on the bump! pic.twitter.com/sjaXE5KhtH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 20, 2024

And the late-night contest was fruitful. Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits and four RBI, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr, and Salvador Perez each added an RBI of their own, and Kale Emshoff got his first hit of the spring in a game-tying home run.

The game did reveal some locker room tension between Bob and Vinnie, though. Something to keep an eye on.

Vinnie is just trying to talk about the intricacy of hitting, but Bobby keeps throwing stuff at him: "There are two people in Kansas City I don't think you're allowed to fight — Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. ... But I'll do it on live TV right now if I have to." #Royals pic.twitter.com/Ir4FlVNhlD — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) March 21, 2024

Royals’ starter Brady Singer struggled, giving up seven runs in a tick under five innings of work, but Will Smith, James McArthur, and Angel Zerpa each worked an inning of scoreless ball.

Today, the squad will be split, with both games starting at 3:05 PM CDT. Game One will be played at Goodyear Ballpark, with Kansas City facing the Guardians.

Alec Marsh makes his 6th appearance and 2nd start looking to continue a strong spring. The right-hander has given up just three runs in 14 innings of work and struck out 17 in the process. He competed with Jordan Lyles, today’s Game Two starter, for the 5th starter role, which Marsh reportedly won today.

Alec Marsh is in the #Royals rotation, manager Matt Quatraro makes official. Jordan Lyles will begin the season in the bullpen. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 21, 2024

Back at Surprise Stadium, Jordan Lyles is back on the mound after his demotion to the bullpen, facing the White Sox. Here are the Royals lineups for both games.