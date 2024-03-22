 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Brewers Friday gamethread

Spring training is almost over.

By Max Rieper
/ new
Oakland Athletics Spring Training Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

The Royals play their penultimate spring training game this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers, which you can watch on Bally Sports Kansas City (find out how here!)

Cole Ragans will get his last spring tune up before he starts the season opener on Thursday against the Twins.

The Brew Crew sends some starts for Ragans to face, including All-Star Christian Yelich and promising youngsters Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio.

Game time is at 3:05 and you can listen on royals.com.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...