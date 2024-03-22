Royals vs. Brewers Friday gamethread

The Royals play their penultimate spring training game this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers, which you can watch on Bally Sports Kansas City (find out how here!)

Cole Ragans will get his last spring tune up before he starts the season opener on Thursday against the Twins.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound to take on the Brewers in our penultimate Spring Training game. pic.twitter.com/ENLei9kfu2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 22, 2024

The Brew Crew sends some starts for Ragans to face, including All-Star Christian Yelich and promising youngsters Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio.

Game time is at 3:05 and you can listen on royals.com.