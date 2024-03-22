Nick Pratto, Drew Waters, Austin Nola assigned to minors

The Royals announced they have assigned first baseman Nick Pratto, outfielder Drew Waters, and catcher Austin Nola to minor league camp. That seems to leave two spots left for Nelson Velazquez, Dairon Blanco, and Nick Loftin, although all three could make it if Michael Massey begins the year on the Injured List.

Pratto has not shown much at the big league level of the last two seasons, hitting .216/.295/.364 in 527 plate appearances with a 38.7 percent strikeout rate. But he was turning heads in camp with a more aggressive approach, hitting .421 with four home runs in 42 plate appearances and a 19 percent strikeout rate. With Vinnie Pasquantino set to return from injury at first base, there seemed to be limited opportunities for playing time for Pratto in Kansas City, so it made sense to demote him to Omaha for regular at-bats.

Waters looked impressive in 2022 over 32 games, but hit just .228/.300/.377 in an extended look over 98 games last year. A switch-hitter capable of playing all three outfield positions, Waters may profile well as a reserve outfielder, but the Royals may want the 25-year-old to continue to develop offensively by getting regular playing time. Waters hit .276/.344/.448 with 12 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances this spring.

Nola was signed to a MLB contract this off-season, but has an option year remaining. A five-year MLB veteran, he hit just .146 in 52 games with the Padres last year. He gives the Royals some depth at catcher, with Salvador Perez expected to be the starter and Freddy Fermin as the backup.

In addition to those two catchers, the Royals will likely carry Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe, Garrett Hampson, and Adam Frazier. That leaves three more spots among the position players. Michael Massey is battling a back injury and has not been participating in baseball activities. Velázquez hit 17 home runs in 53 games after being acquired by the Royals last year, but is defensively limited and has not homered this spring in 44 plate appearances, hitting just .176. Loftin looked good in 24 games with the Royals last year, hitting .323, and he has had a terrific spring, hitting .333 with two home runs and a high walk rate. Blanco provides plus speed and can backup center field and showed a good bat in 138 plate appearances last year, hitting .258/.324/.452.