Saturday Spring Training Thread

Today is the final Spring Training game. Monday the Royals will play their AA affiliate Northwest Arkansas and then, finally, the regular season will begin on Thursday. We did it! Congratulations everyone!

The roster has really come into shape as Alec Marsh (pictured above) has been named the fifth starter, Angel Zerpa and Jordan Lyles have been declared relievers along with the five we always knew would be there and there’s a strong anticipation that the final spot will go to their rule 5 pick, Matt Sauer.

Nick Pratto and Drew Waters were demoted, which almost certainly leaves Nelson Velázquez as the opening day designated hitter. The last questions remaining are whether Michael Massey will be good to go and whether Nick Loftin or Dairon Blanco gets the 26th roster spot.

One final time from Surprise as we wrap up our 2024 Cactus League schedule. pic.twitter.com/KWkGf1dq2U — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 23, 2024

Special note for the Jackson County readers: Don’t forget to vote no on Question 1 and force the Royals to do a fair deal with Kansas City!