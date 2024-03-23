 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Spring Training Thread

We have achieved the end of Spring Training

By Jeremy Greco
Alec Marsh #48 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium on March 05, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

Today is the final Spring Training game. Monday the Royals will play their AA affiliate Northwest Arkansas and then, finally, the regular season will begin on Thursday. We did it! Congratulations everyone!

The roster has really come into shape as Alec Marsh (pictured above) has been named the fifth starter, Angel Zerpa and Jordan Lyles have been declared relievers along with the five we always knew would be there and there’s a strong anticipation that the final spot will go to their rule 5 pick, Matt Sauer.

Nick Pratto and Drew Waters were demoted, which almost certainly leaves Nelson Velázquez as the opening day designated hitter. The last questions remaining are whether Michael Massey will be good to go and whether Nick Loftin or Dairon Blanco gets the 26th roster spot.

Special note for the Jackson County readers: Don’t forget to vote no on Question 1 and force the Royals to do a fair deal with Kansas City!

