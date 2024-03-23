Royals seemingly finalize Opening Day roster

Royals manager Matt Quatraro revealed that infielder Nick Loftin, outfielder Dairon Blanco, and pitcher Matt Sauer have all made the Opening Day roster, and that Michael Massey will begin the year on the Injured List. Though no official roster has been set, that seems to clarify who will be on the roster when the Royals begin the season on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins:

Catchers (2): Freddy Fermin, Salvador Perez

Infielders (6): Adam Frazier, Maikel Garcia, Garrett Hampson, Nick Loftin, Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (5): Dairon Blanco, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, Nelson Velázquez

Starting pitchers (5): Seth Lugo, Alec Marsh, Cole Ragans, Brady Singer, Michael Wacha

Relief pitchers (8): Nick Anderson, Jordan Lyles, James McArthur, Matt Sauer, John Schreiber, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Angel Zerpa

Injured List: Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández, Michael Massey, Josh Taylor, Kyle Wright

Massey has been battling lower back tightness, but isn’t expected to miss a lot of time, according to Anne Rogers. Hernández has been battling shoulder impingement, but threw a bullpen session on Friday. The Royals optioned out Nick Pratto, Drew Waters, and Austin Nola yesterday.

The Royals will have just seven players from last year’s Opening Day roster on the active roster to begin this year - Isbel, Lyles, Melendez, Pasquantino, Perez, Singer, and Witt.