Marsh over Lyles shows a promising direction for the club

I’m not generally one to get worked up about Opening Day rosters. Yes, it’s a nice honor to make that squad and suit up for the first game of the year. But consider: last year, 58 people dressed in Royals blue over the course of the season. Those who are in the discussion to be on the Opening Day roster are among the top 40 or so players in an organization. They usually get their shot at some point during the year.

But every once in a while, an Opening Day roster or role decision prompts one to raise their eyebrows. And when the Royals announced that Alec Marsh would open the year as the fifth starter instead of Jordan Lyles, well, that counted as such a decision.

Let’s start with why it’s an interesting decision. Specifically, there are 8,500,000 reasons why it’s an interesting decision, that number being Lyles’ salary in U.S. dollars for the 2024 season. By himself, Lyles represents 7.7% of the Royals projected Opening Day payroll, and the Royals declining to put him in the rotation is like the New York Yankees spending $20 million a pitcher and not using him in the rotation. It’s a lot of money to tie up in a bullpen spot, in other words.

To be sure, Lyles did not deserve an automatic spot in the rotation because Lyles is an extremely poor big league pitcher. His two repeatable skills—throwing lots of innings and avoiding walks—aren’t ones that a club with aspirations of competing for a playoff spot is particularly concerned about. Hitters treat Lyles’ pitches like batting practice; since 2020, Lyles has posted an ERA of 5.45 and an FIP of 5.20. It’s no fluke, and considering the 33-year-old just posted the lowest average fastball velocity of his career last year, he probably doesn’t have a lot of runway left in his career.

Alec Marsh isn’t exactly the most exciting pitcher in the history of the world, but he is as close as you can get to the exact opposite of Lyles. The 25-year-old Marsh has struck out more than a quarter of batters he’s faced every season since 2022, which places him around Zac Gallen territory. Unfortunately, Marsh gives up more home runs than you would ever think possible, and since he walks a ton of guys, those homers hurt. If he can limit walks and home runs just a little bit, he’s absolutely an MLB starter, which you can’t say about Lyles.

Marsh won, at the end of the day. Manager Matt Quatraro was clear as day when discussing the competition for the fifth starter spot:

“We were very clear with every guy in the organization going into the offseason and throughout the offseason that nothing is guaranteed to anybody,” Quatraro said. “And that’s not an indictment that Jordan can’t start games or can’t be a big part of helping us win. It’s just that at this moment, we have some tough decisions to make. “One of them was that we thought Alec was deserving of being in that spot. It’s not a banishment or punishment to somebody, but guys know that everything has to be earned.”

Everything has to be earned. While that’s true on some level for every team, it’s true that baseball teams sometimes don’t make optimal decisions because of the sunk cost fallacy. This was one of the consistent thorns in the side of Dayton Moore Royals teams—guys became clearly “his guys” while others just never got chances.

Yes, it was a signal that the JJ Picollo Royals were going to operate differently when they released Hunter Dozier last May, a move that the Moore Royals would have never done. But then again, it wasn’t Picollo who had the ultimate say in extending Dozier—it was Moore. Would Picollo and the team fall to the sunk cost fallacy when it comes to one of their guys?

It turns out, for now at least, that the answer to that question is “no.” To be fair, the Royals aren’t designating Lyles for assignment, so it’s not quite a perfect comparison. But still, it’s promising to see the Royals make what was clearly the right decision to begin the season with. For a team that consistently did not make those decisions for a long time it’s a little weird to see. Won’t see me complaining, though. It’s a good direction.