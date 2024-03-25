Royals Rumblings - News for March 25, 2024

Anne Rogers previews the season and makes a bold prediction - that the Royals win the division.

If the Royals manage a 20-win swing in 2024, they will still finish 10 games under .500. The Twins won 87 games last year. The AL Central is a weak division that has only gotten weaker with injuries and departures, but the Royals would still need to finish above .500 for a division title and a shot at the playoffs. That would be a massive difference from last year, and a lot would have to go right. Pitching and defense need to be the identity. Witt needs to continue what he did last year, and the young hitters need to step forward, too.

She also talks to manager Matt Quatraro about the last roster decisions that include Nick Loftin making the team.

“Loftin really puts good at-bats together,” Quatraro said. “He handled himself really well in September defensively at different positions. He’s had a track record of being a good hitter in the Minor Leagues. Obviously, the organization felt highly of him. And I think he provides versatility as well. “What he did this spring was handle himself really well in a situation where there was a lot on the line for him.”

Jaylon Thompson also writes about the players that made the roster, like Dairon Blanco.

“We saw firsthand what he can do to impact the game, especially on the bases but defensively (as well),” Quatraro said. “You know, laying down bunts. And then, when he puts together good at-bats, he’s dynamic.”

Michael Wacha suffered an injury yesterday.

Michael Wacha was hit in the hand today during the intrasquad and exited with a right middle finger contusion. Seemed like he was in a lot of pain, but #Royals are optimistic he will be fine. He's going to get an X-ray, and the team hopes to know more tomorrow. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 24, 2024

The Royals released catcher Sandy León.

Vahe Gregorian writes that Salvy feels better than ever.

Somehow, Perez still is as — if not more — buoyant as ever despite the inherent toll of so many years primarily behind the plate. You could literally hear that distinct voice and laughter and playfulness coming down the hall at the Royals Rally at The K in February and affirmed upon his arrival in the interview room when he started asking reporters about their own offseasons. Then, asked how he was feeling physically, Perez flashed that fabulous, infectious smile and said, “Amazing. Unbelievable. I feel great. How do I look?”

The Royals announced commitments to the Crossroads Community Association.

Alvin Garcia at Farm to Fountains does a deep dive into 2023 performances.

Royals Weekly reacts to Royals roster decisions.

