Royals Rundown: Opening Day excitement & April 2 disappointment

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are back in your feed once again! Hear about the probable Kansas City Royals roster, and how Nick Pratto and Nick Loftin factor in! Plus, what further details does Jeremy have regarding the stadium tax extension vote? Find out all that and more today!

