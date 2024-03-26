The 2024 MLB season predictions thread

With the baseball season upon us, it’s prediction time! Last week we asked readers to give their predictions on the season, and over 200 of you responded with your selections. Here are the results, plus the selections of our current and former writers.
You can also review all of our predictions from last year.
2024 Royals predictions
|Predictions
|Best Royals position player
|Best Royals pitcher
|Royals' record
|Predictions
|Best Royals position player
|Best Royals pitcher
|Royals' record
|Alex Duvall
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Cole Ragans
|79-83
|Preston Farr
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Michael Wacha
|78-84
|Jeremy Greco
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Cole Ragans
|84-78
|Ryan Heffernon
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Brady Singer
|76-86
|Brian Henry
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Cole Ragans
|80-82
|Cullen Jekel
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Michael Wacha
|71-91
|Matthew LaMar
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Michael Wacha
|74-88
|Bradford Lee
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Cole Ragans
|72-90
|Jacob Milham
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Michael Wacha
|75-87
|Max Rieper
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Cole Ragans
|75-87
|sterlingice
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Brady Singer
|72-90
|Greg Walker
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Brady Singer
|68-94
Reader vote
Royals wins:
More than 90: 2.0%
85-89: 8.8%
80-84: 22.5%
75-79: 38.7%
70-74: 23.0%
Less than 70: 4.9%
Royals position player WAR leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 92.2%; Vinnie Pasquantino 2.4%; Maikel Garcia 1.9%
Royals pitcher WAR leader: Cole Ragans 62.1%; Michael Wacha 13.1%; Seth Lugo 10.7%; Brady Singer 8.7%; Daniel Lynch IV 2.4%
No surprise that the general consensus is Bobby Baseball and Cole Ragans will be the best players on the team. Despite some big spending this off-season, the number of fans that think the Royals will win 80+ games only went up from 25 percent last year to 33 percent this year.
American League predictions
|Predictions
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|Predictions
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|Alex Duvall
|Blue Jays
|Twins
|Astros
|Rangers
|Rays
|Orioles
|Preston Farr
|Orioles
|Tigers
|Rangers
|Rays
|Astros
|Blue Jays
|Jeremy Greco
|Rays
|Twins
|Mariners
|Astros
|Blue Jays
|Orioles
|Ryan Heffernon
|Yankeees
|Twins
|Astros
|Rays
|Orioles
|Rangers
|Brian Henry
|Orioles
|Twins
|Mariners
|Astros
|Rays
|Rangers
|Cullen Jekel
|Orioles
|Twins
|Astros
|Yankees
|Mariners
|Rays
|Matthew LaMar
|Orioles
|Twins
|Astros
|Yankees
|Rangers
|Mariners
|Bradford Lee
|Rays
|Twins
|Rangers
|Blue Jays
|Astros
|Orioles
|Jacob Milham
|Orioles
|Twins
|Astros
|Yankees
|Mariners
|Blue Jays
|Max Rieper
|Orioles
|Twins
|Mariners
|Rays
|Blue Jays
|Astros
|sterlingice
|Orioles
|Twins
|Astros
|Yankees
|Rangers
|Mariners
|Greg Walker
|Orioles
|Twins
|Astros
|Mariners
|Rays
|Yankees
Reader vote
AL East: Orioles 69.1%; Yankees 15.2%; Rays 8.4%; Blue Jays 5.8%; Red Sox 1.6%
AL Central: Twins 57.1%; Royals 18.8%; Guardians 13.6%; Tigers 10.5%
AL West: Astros 46.1%; Rangers 39.3%; Mariners 12%; Athletics 1.6%; Angels 1%
AL Wild Cards: Yankees 48.5%; Rangers 47.6%; Astros 44.2%; Rays 43.2%; Mariners 35.4%; Blue Jays 24.3%; Orioles 20.9%; Royals 9.2%; Red Sox 8.3%; twins 6.3%; Guardians 5.3%
Only 10.8 percent of fans think the Royals can win 85+ games, but 18.8 percent think they can win the division, which could tell you something about the quality of the Central.
National League predictions
|Predictions
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|Predictions
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|Alex Duvall
|Phillies
|Cubs
|Dodgers
|Diamondbacks
|Giants
|Braves
|Preston Farr
|Braves
|Reds
|Dodgers
|Diamondbacks
|Brewers
|Phillies
|Jeremy Greco
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Phillies
|Reds
|Ryan Heffernon
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Diamondbacks
|Giants
|Brian Henry
|Braves
|Reds
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Padres
|Diamondbacks
|Cullen Jekel
|Phillies
|Cubs
|Dodgers
|Braves
|Giants
|Cardinals
|Matthew LaMar
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Phillies
|Mets
|Bradford Lee
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Diamondbacks
|Phillies
|Jacob Milham
|Braves
|Cubs
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Diamondbacks
|Reds
|Max Rieper
|Braves
|Reds
|Dodgers
|Cardinals
|Padres
|Mets
|sterlingice
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Diamondbacks
|Cubs
|Greg Walker
|Braves
|Cubs
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Diamondbacks
|Padres
Reader vote
NL East: Braves 90.5%; Phillies 6.5%; Mets 2%; Marlins 1%
NL Central: Cubs 33.2%; Brewers 25.1%; Reds 18.6%; Cardinals 18.6%; Pirates 4.5%
NL West: Dodgers 94%; Giants 3.5%; Diamondbacks 1%; Rockies 1%; Padres 0.5%
NL Wildcards: Phillies 72.3%; Diamondbacks 57.8%; Giants 45.1%; Padres 36.9%; Reds 15%; Brewers 14.6%; Mets 11.2%; Marlins 9.7%; Cardinals 8.7%; Braves 5.8%
The Braves and Dodgers are prohibitive favorites, but we could see a good race in the Central, and some jockeying for the wild cards.
Award predictions
|Predictions
|AL MVP
|NL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|NL Cy Young
|AL Rookie of the Year
|NL Rookie of the Year
|Predictions
|AL MVP
|NL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|NL Cy Young
|AL Rookie of the Year
|NL Rookie of the Year
|Alex Duvall
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP
|Corbin Burnes, BAL
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Colton Cowser, BAL
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|Preston Farr
|Adley Rustchman, BAL
|Corbin Carroll, ARI
|George Kirby, SEA
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|Jackson Holliday, BAL
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|Jeremy Greco
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|Cole Ragans, KCR
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Jackson Holliday, BAL
|Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
|Ryan Heffernon
|Corey Seager, TEX
|Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
|Corbin Burnes, BAL
|Blake Snell, SFG
|Evan Carter, TEX
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|Brian Henry
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP
|Corbin Burnes, BAL
|Zac Gallen, ARI
|Junior Caminero, TBR
|Jackson Chourio, MIL
|Cullen Jekel
|Juan Soto, NYY
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|Tarik Skubal, DET
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Junior Caminero, TBR
|Jackson Chourio, MIL
|Matthew LaMar
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA
|Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
|George Kirby, SEA
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Jackson Holliday, BAL
|Jung-Ho Lee, SFG
|Bradford Lee
|Corey Seager, TEX
|Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
|Cole Ragans, KCR
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Evan Carter, TEX
|Jung-Ho Lee, SFG
|Jacob Milham
|Juan Soto, NYY
|Trea Turner, PHI
|Kevin Gausman, TOR
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Evan Carter, TEX
|Jung-Ho Lee, SFG
|Max Rieper
|Adley Rustchman, BAL
|Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
|Cole Ragans, KCR
|Justin Steele, CHC
|Wyatt Langford, TEX
|Masyn Winn, STL
|sterlingice
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA
|Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
|Corbin Burnes, BAL
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Jackson Holliday, BAL
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|Greg Walker
|Juan Soto, NYY
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP
|Pablo Lopez, MIN
|Spencer Strider, ATL
|Wyatt Langford, TEX
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
Reader vote
AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr., KCR 20.8%; Juan Soto, NYY 18.8%; Julio Rodriguez, SEA 12.7%; Adley Rutschman, BAL 12.2%; Aaron Judge, NYY 6.6%; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR 5.6%; Corey Seager, TEX 4.6%; Gunnar Henderson, BAL 4.1%; Yordan Alvarez, HOU 4.1%
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Jr. ATL 40%; Shohei Ohtani, LAD 21%; Mookie Betts, LAD 13.2%; Corbin Carroll, ARI 5.4%; Freddie Freeman, LAD 3.9%
AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, BAL 31.4%; Cole Ragans, KCR 23.5%; Gerrit Cole, NYY 8.8%; Luis Castillo, SEA 6.4%; Pablo Lopez, MIN 4.9%; Framber Valdez, HOU 4.9%; Shane Bieber, CLE 4.4%
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider, ATL 34%; Tyler Glasnow, LAD 10.3%; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 9.9%; Max Fried, ATL 9.4% Zac Gallen, ARI 6.9%; Zach Wheeler, PHI 5.9%; Aaron Nola, PHI 5.9%; Logan Webb, SFG 4.9%; Jesus Luzardo, MIA 3.9%; Dylan Cease, SDP 3.9%
AL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Holliday, BAL 42.1%; Wyatt Langford, TEX 18.8%; Evan Carter, TEX 13.7%; Junior Caminero, TBR 8.1%; Colt Keith, DET 4.1%; Parker Meadows, DET 3%; Ricky Tiedemann, TOR 3%
NL Rookie of the Year: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 29.9%; Paul Skenes, PIT 13.2%; Jackson Chourio, MIL 12.2%; Jung-Ho Lee, SFG 11.2%; Shota Imanaga, CHC 8.6%; Masyn Winn, STL 7.6%; Jordan Lawlar, ARI 5.1%; DL Hall, MIL 4.6%; Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC 4.1%
Feels weird to have an actual MVP and Cy Young possibility on the Royals! Okay, who wins the 2024 World Series?
World Series prediction
|Predictions
|World Series
|Predictions
|World Series
|Alex Duvall
|Giants over Blue Jays
|Preston Farr
|Orioles over Dodgers
|Jeremy Greco
|Phillies over Astros
|Ryan Heffernon
|Yankees over Dodgers
|Brian Henry
|Braves over Rays
|Cullen Jekel
|Braves over Orioles
|Matthew LaMar
|Orioles over Braves
|Bradford Lee
|Dodgers over Astros
|Jacob Milham
|Dodgers over Yankees
|Max Rieper
|Orioles over Dodgers
|sterlingice
|Orioles over Braves
|Greg Walker
|Braves over Orioles
Reader vote
American League pennant: Orioles 47.6%; Astros 17%; Rangers 10.7%; Yankees 7.3%; Royals 6.8%; Mariners 4.9%; Blue Jays 3.4%; Rays 2.4%
National League pennant: Dodgers 49%; Braves 36.4%; Phillies 6.8%; Diamondbacks 2.4%
World champion: Dodgers 35.4%; Braves 27.7%; Orioles 17%; Royals 6.8%; Phillies 3.9%
Any other predictions you’d like to put out there before the season begins?
Loading comments...