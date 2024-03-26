The 2024 MLB season predictions thread

With the baseball season upon us, it’s prediction time! Last week we asked readers to give their predictions on the season, and over 200 of you responded with your selections. Here are the results, plus the selections of our current and former writers.

You can also review all of our predictions from last year.

2024 Royals predictions Predictions Best Royals position player Best Royals pitcher Royals' record Predictions Best Royals position player Best Royals pitcher Royals' record Alex Duvall Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 79-83 Preston Farr Bobby Witt Jr. Michael Wacha 78-84 Jeremy Greco Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 84-78 Ryan Heffernon Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 76-86 Brian Henry Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 80-82 Cullen Jekel Bobby Witt Jr. Michael Wacha 71-91 Matthew LaMar Bobby Witt Jr. Michael Wacha 74-88 Bradford Lee Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 72-90 Jacob Milham Bobby Witt Jr. Michael Wacha 75-87 Max Rieper Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 75-87 sterlingice Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 72-90 Greg Walker Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 68-94

Reader vote

Royals wins:

More than 90: 2.0%

85-89: 8.8%

80-84: 22.5%

75-79: 38.7%

70-74: 23.0%

Less than 70: 4.9%

Royals position player WAR leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 92.2%; Vinnie Pasquantino 2.4%; Maikel Garcia 1.9%

Royals pitcher WAR leader: Cole Ragans 62.1%; Michael Wacha 13.1%; Seth Lugo 10.7%; Brady Singer 8.7%; Daniel Lynch IV 2.4%

No surprise that the general consensus is Bobby Baseball and Cole Ragans will be the best players on the team. Despite some big spending this off-season, the number of fans that think the Royals will win 80+ games only went up from 25 percent last year to 33 percent this year.

American League predictions Predictions AL East AL Central AL West AL Wildcard AL Wildcard AL Wildcard Predictions AL East AL Central AL West AL Wildcard AL Wildcard AL Wildcard Alex Duvall Blue Jays Twins Astros Rangers Rays Orioles Preston Farr Orioles Tigers Rangers Rays Astros Blue Jays Jeremy Greco Rays Twins Mariners Astros Blue Jays Orioles Ryan Heffernon Yankeees Twins Astros Rays Orioles Rangers Brian Henry Orioles Twins Mariners Astros Rays Rangers Cullen Jekel Orioles Twins Astros Yankees Mariners Rays Matthew LaMar Orioles Twins Astros Yankees Rangers Mariners Bradford Lee Rays Twins Rangers Blue Jays Astros Orioles Jacob Milham Orioles Twins Astros Yankees Mariners Blue Jays Max Rieper Orioles Twins Mariners Rays Blue Jays Astros sterlingice Orioles Twins Astros Yankees Rangers Mariners Greg Walker Orioles Twins Astros Mariners Rays Yankees

Reader vote

AL East: Orioles 69.1%; Yankees 15.2%; Rays 8.4%; Blue Jays 5.8%; Red Sox 1.6%

AL Central: Twins 57.1%; Royals 18.8%; Guardians 13.6%; Tigers 10.5%

AL West: Astros 46.1%; Rangers 39.3%; Mariners 12%; Athletics 1.6%; Angels 1%

AL Wild Cards: Yankees 48.5%; Rangers 47.6%; Astros 44.2%; Rays 43.2%; Mariners 35.4%; Blue Jays 24.3%; Orioles 20.9%; Royals 9.2%; Red Sox 8.3%; twins 6.3%; Guardians 5.3%

Only 10.8 percent of fans think the Royals can win 85+ games, but 18.8 percent think they can win the division, which could tell you something about the quality of the Central.

National League predictions Predictions NL East NL Central NL West NL Wildcard NL Wildcard NL Wildcard Predictions NL East NL Central NL West NL Wildcard NL Wildcard NL Wildcard Alex Duvall Phillies Cubs Dodgers Diamondbacks Giants Braves Preston Farr Braves Reds Dodgers Diamondbacks Brewers Phillies Jeremy Greco Braves Cardinals Dodgers Giants Phillies Reds Ryan Heffernon Braves Cardinals Dodgers Phillies Diamondbacks Giants Brian Henry Braves Reds Dodgers Phillies Padres Diamondbacks Cullen Jekel Phillies Cubs Dodgers Braves Giants Cardinals Matthew LaMar Braves Brewers Dodgers Giants Phillies Mets Bradford Lee Braves Cardinals Dodgers Padres Diamondbacks Phillies Jacob Milham Braves Cubs Dodgers Phillies Diamondbacks Reds Max Rieper Braves Reds Dodgers Cardinals Padres Mets sterlingice Braves Cardinals Dodgers Phillies Diamondbacks Cubs Greg Walker Braves Cubs Dodgers Phillies Diamondbacks Padres

Reader vote

NL East: Braves 90.5%; Phillies 6.5%; Mets 2%; Marlins 1%

NL Central: Cubs 33.2%; Brewers 25.1%; Reds 18.6%; Cardinals 18.6%; Pirates 4.5%

NL West: Dodgers 94%; Giants 3.5%; Diamondbacks 1%; Rockies 1%; Padres 0.5%

NL Wildcards: Phillies 72.3%; Diamondbacks 57.8%; Giants 45.1%; Padres 36.9%; Reds 15%; Brewers 14.6%; Mets 11.2%; Marlins 9.7%; Cardinals 8.7%; Braves 5.8%

The Braves and Dodgers are prohibitive favorites, but we could see a good race in the Central, and some jockeying for the wild cards.

Award predictions Predictions AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year NL Rookie of the Year Predictions AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year NL Rookie of the Year Alex Duvall Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP Corbin Burnes, BAL Spencer Strider, ATL Colton Cowser, BAL Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD Preston Farr Adley Rustchman, BAL Corbin Carroll, ARI George Kirby, SEA Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD Jackson Holliday, BAL Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD Jeremy Greco Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Bryce Harper, PHI Cole Ragans, KCR Spencer Strider, ATL Jackson Holliday, BAL Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC Ryan Heffernon Corey Seager, TEX Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL Corbin Burnes, BAL Blake Snell, SFG Evan Carter, TEX Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD Brian Henry Julio Rodriguez, SEA Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP Corbin Burnes, BAL Zac Gallen, ARI Junior Caminero, TBR Jackson Chourio, MIL Cullen Jekel Juan Soto, NYY Bryce Harper, PHI Tarik Skubal, DET Spencer Strider, ATL Junior Caminero, TBR Jackson Chourio, MIL Matthew LaMar Julio Rodriguez, SEA Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL George Kirby, SEA Spencer Strider, ATL Jackson Holliday, BAL Jung-Ho Lee, SFG Bradford Lee Corey Seager, TEX Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL Cole Ragans, KCR Spencer Strider, ATL Evan Carter, TEX Jung-Ho Lee, SFG Jacob Milham Juan Soto, NYY Trea Turner, PHI Kevin Gausman, TOR Spencer Strider, ATL Evan Carter, TEX Jung-Ho Lee, SFG Max Rieper Adley Rustchman, BAL Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL Cole Ragans, KCR Justin Steele, CHC Wyatt Langford, TEX Masyn Winn, STL sterlingice Julio Rodriguez, SEA Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL Corbin Burnes, BAL Spencer Strider, ATL Jackson Holliday, BAL Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD Greg Walker Juan Soto, NYY Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP Pablo Lopez, MIN Spencer Strider, ATL Wyatt Langford, TEX Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

Reader vote

AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr., KCR 20.8%; Juan Soto, NYY 18.8%; Julio Rodriguez, SEA 12.7%; Adley Rutschman, BAL 12.2%; Aaron Judge, NYY 6.6%; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR 5.6%; Corey Seager, TEX 4.6%; Gunnar Henderson, BAL 4.1%; Yordan Alvarez, HOU 4.1%

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Jr. ATL 40%; Shohei Ohtani, LAD 21%; Mookie Betts, LAD 13.2%; Corbin Carroll, ARI 5.4%; Freddie Freeman, LAD 3.9%

AL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, BAL 31.4%; Cole Ragans, KCR 23.5%; Gerrit Cole, NYY 8.8%; Luis Castillo, SEA 6.4%; Pablo Lopez, MIN 4.9%; Framber Valdez, HOU 4.9%; Shane Bieber, CLE 4.4%

NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider, ATL 34%; Tyler Glasnow, LAD 10.3%; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 9.9%; Max Fried, ATL 9.4% Zac Gallen, ARI 6.9%; Zach Wheeler, PHI 5.9%; Aaron Nola, PHI 5.9%; Logan Webb, SFG 4.9%; Jesus Luzardo, MIA 3.9%; Dylan Cease, SDP 3.9%

AL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Holliday, BAL 42.1%; Wyatt Langford, TEX 18.8%; Evan Carter, TEX 13.7%; Junior Caminero, TBR 8.1%; Colt Keith, DET 4.1%; Parker Meadows, DET 3%; Ricky Tiedemann, TOR 3%

NL Rookie of the Year: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 29.9%; Paul Skenes, PIT 13.2%; Jackson Chourio, MIL 12.2%; Jung-Ho Lee, SFG 11.2%; Shota Imanaga, CHC 8.6%; Masyn Winn, STL 7.6%; Jordan Lawlar, ARI 5.1%; DL Hall, MIL 4.6%; Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC 4.1%

Feels weird to have an actual MVP and Cy Young possibility on the Royals! Okay, who wins the 2024 World Series?

World Series prediction Predictions World Series Predictions World Series Alex Duvall Giants over Blue Jays Preston Farr Orioles over Dodgers Jeremy Greco Phillies over Astros Ryan Heffernon Yankees over Dodgers Brian Henry Braves over Rays Cullen Jekel Braves over Orioles Matthew LaMar Orioles over Braves Bradford Lee Dodgers over Astros Jacob Milham Dodgers over Yankees Max Rieper Orioles over Dodgers sterlingice Orioles over Braves Greg Walker Braves over Orioles

Reader vote

American League pennant: Orioles 47.6%; Astros 17%; Rangers 10.7%; Yankees 7.3%; Royals 6.8%; Mariners 4.9%; Blue Jays 3.4%; Rays 2.4%

National League pennant: Dodgers 49%; Braves 36.4%; Phillies 6.8%; Diamondbacks 2.4%

World champion: Dodgers 35.4%; Braves 27.7%; Orioles 17%; Royals 6.8%; Phillies 3.9%

Any other predictions you’d like to put out there before the season begins?