Welcome to Royals Review in 2024!

Hello there, you. Yes, you, the reader! My name is Matthew LaMar; I’m a writer and editor for this here website, and I’m pleased to welcome you to Royals Review, a website by Kansas City Royals fans for Kansas City Royals fans.

There’s a lot of stuff happening in the Royals baseball world right now. The 2024 season is kicking off, Bobby Witt Jr. just signed the biggest contract in the team’s history earlier this year, and there’s a lot of downtown stadium talk. So whether you’re a first-time Royals Review reader or a longtime power user, welcome. We’re glad you’re here.

What is Royals Review?

Royals Review is the largest independent Royals site on the internet. We get millions of pageviews every year and cover the Royals both during the summer and in the offseason. You’ll find everything from in-depth analyses, editorials and reactions, news articles, some in-depth journalistic pieces, and even a little humor and satire as a treat.

What’s special about Royals Review? Well, I like to think that we put out a lot of quality content, but one of the biggest differentiators here is you, the reader. We’re part of the SB Nation family of blogs, alongside our sister blog, Arrowhead Pride, which covers the Kansas City Chiefs. We share a commenting system called Chorus, which operates much like an old-school message board system. At the bottom of every article, you’ll find a robust commenting community who will argue about the minutia of fWAR vs bWAR and whether or not bone density can affect injury rate.

Where else can you find Royals Review content?

We’re active on a variety of social media spaces.

You can also head to our masthead, where you’ll find social media links to follow the thoughts of the likes of myself, our other writers, and our editor in chief, Max Rieper.

What do I need to know about commenting?

SB Nation has robust community guidelines to follow. The short version is as follows:

Be respectful in your interactions with contributors and fellow fans.

Don’t be a jerk, and don’t call other people jerks.

We’ll remove anything we see that jeopardizes our communities.

You can help with that. If you see something that doesn’t align with our guidelines, let us know. Flag any comments, FanPosts, or usernames that violate our guidelines so our community managers can review them.

Our boards are moderated by our own staff as well as by SB Nation staff moderators. I’ve moderated these boards for a long time, and the biggest piece of advice I’ll provide is this: there is a distinction between criticizing thoughts or ideas or arguments and directly insulting the people behind them. Just don’t cross the line and you’ll probably be good.

Any last thoughts?

Nope. Let’s go Royals!