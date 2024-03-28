 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals release Opening Day lineup

This is the team that will lead us to 162-0!

By sterlingice
Minnesota Twins v. Kansas City Royals
It’s Opening Day!
Photo by LG Patterson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Royals have released their lineup for Opening Day today. Let me get my glasses out and see what it says:

2B Sax

3B Boggs

RF Strawberry...

Oops, my bad. Wrong lineup.

Here it is.

For those who can’t see the embed:

3B Maikel Garcia

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Pérez

LF MJ Melendez

RF Hunter Renfroe

2B Adam Frazier

DH Nelson Velázquez

CF Kyle Isbel

P Cole Ragans

Some interesting choices there once we get past the middle of the lineup. What say you, Royals fans?

