Royals release Opening Day lineup

The Royals have released their lineup for Opening Day today. Let me get my glasses out and see what it says:

2B Sax

3B Boggs

RF Strawberry...

Oops, my bad. Wrong lineup.

Here it is.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound to start our 2024 campaign! pic.twitter.com/uZaJ0FnPb2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 28, 2024

For those who can’t see the embed:

3B Maikel Garcia

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Pérez

LF MJ Melendez

RF Hunter Renfroe

2B Adam Frazier

DH Nelson Velázquez

CF Kyle Isbel

.

P Cole Ragans

Some interesting choices there once we get past the middle of the lineup. What say you, Royals fans?