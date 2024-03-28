Royals release Opening Day lineup

The Royals have released their lineup for Opening Day today. Let me get my glasses out and see what it says:
2B Sax
3B Boggs
RF Strawberry...
Oops, my bad. Wrong lineup.
Here it is.
Cole Ragans heads to the mound to start our 2024 campaign! pic.twitter.com/uZaJ0FnPb2— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 28, 2024
For those who can’t see the embed:
LF MJ Melendez
2B Adam Frazier
CF Kyle Isbel
.
Some interesting choices there once we get past the middle of the lineup. What say you, Royals fans?
