Storm Chasers release Opening Day roster

With the start of the Major League season, much of the attention on Thursday will surround the Kansas City Royals. They’ll take on the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon behind pitcher Cole Ragans. Beyond Kansas City, this week also marks the start of the 2024 Triple-A season. The Omaha Storm Chasers will kick off their 2024 season on Friday, March 29 against the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park. On Thursday, the team released their official Opening Day roster:

Catchers (2): Austin Nola, Logan Porter

Infielders (7): CJ Alexander, Mike Brosseau, Cam Devanney, Ryan Fitzgerald, Devin Mann, Nick Pratto, Tyler Tolbert

Outfielders (4): Nate Eaton, Tyler Gentry, John Rave, Drew Waters

Starting Pitchers (5): Jonathan Bowlan, Andrew Hoffmann, Daniel Lynch IV, Anthony Veneziano, Luis Cessa

Relief Pitchers (10): Dan Altavilla, Steven Cruz, Jonah Dipoto, Tyler Duffey, Will Klein, Sam Long, John McMillon, Walter Pennington, Evan Sisk, Jacob Wallace

Meet your 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers!



: https://t.co/WtSb6H7yBK pic.twitter.com/ne6vB7fEcj — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) March 28, 2024

Triple-A roster restrictions allow for 28 players, compared to the 26-man rosters that MLB teams are allowed. There are no years of service limitations that High-A and Low-A affiliates have.

The roster isn’t much of a surprise, with familiar names such as John McMillon, Daniel Lynch IV, and Nick Pratto. McMillon will get a chance to continue ramping up to make his way back to Kansas City. Lynch will likely be the team’s Opening Day starter on Friday night after missing out on an MLB roster spot earlier this spring. The fifth spot in the Storm Chasers rotation is somewhat up in the air, as the team only has four “true” starters in the mix. Luis Cessa has a track record as a starter and will likely fill that role for now.

Notable prospects starting the season for Omaha include the aforementioned McMillon as well as Will Klein, Andrew Hoffmann, Anthony Veneziano, Tyler Gentry, and Tyler Tolbert. Jonathan Bowlan will be a familiar name for Royals fans as well. He was once a promising young prospect — including a no-hitter for the Wilmington Blue Rocks — but has struggled to get back to form after Tommy John Surgery in 2021. McMillon and Klein have a strong case to be the first relievers called up to Kansas City this season. Gentry will hope to avoid the slow start that plagued him last season as he continues to make his case for a corner outfield role with the Royals.