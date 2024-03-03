Royals vs. Reds Sunday game thread

After a wild one yesterday, the Royals look to keep up the winning against the Reds this afternoon. Michael Wacha takes to the hill with several regulars behind him, including Bobby Witt Jr.

We're back in Surprise this afternoon with Michael Wacha headed to the mound to take on the Reds. pic.twitter.com/BTGR93zZYQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 3, 2024

Not many regulars for the Reds today, although they will have free agent Frankie Montas on the mound.

It's always a good day to play some baseball! pic.twitter.com/eaL9GL0IX9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 3, 2024

You can listen to the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.