Royals vs. Reds Sunday game thread

Wacha, Wacha!

By Max Rieper
2024 San Diego Padres Spring Training Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

After a wild one yesterday, the Royals look to keep up the winning against the Reds this afternoon. Michael Wacha takes to the hill with several regulars behind him, including Bobby Witt Jr.

Not many regulars for the Reds today, although they will have free agent Frankie Montas on the mound.

You can listen to the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

