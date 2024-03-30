Game thread II: Twins at Royals

Good afternoon and welcome back to your regularly scheduled baseball. The Royals got off to a bit of a rough start Thursday, dropping the season opener, but it was only one game. Of course, after today, there will have been two games. Double the sample size means double the importance, right? Sure hope they’re not still winless after today!

Kansas City will send free-agent acquisition Seth Lugo to the mound, today. Lugo didn’t have a great spring, but he was terrific last season in his first as a starting pitcher for a while. Hopefully, since he is a veteran, he was spending the spring shaking off rust and working on specific goals instead of being focused on the game results.

The Twins will counter with Joe Ryan. Last year saw him post his worst ERA at 4.51 but he still had a 5.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and was nails against the Royals. So, it may be another tough one to find runs in.

Nick Loftin will make his season debut, but not for veteran Adam Frazier who will still be starting at second base. Instead, Loftin will be starting designated hitter, taking the spot from Nelson Velázquez who took his swings there on Opening Day. Royce Lewis, who opened the scoring against KC on Thursday before injuring himself is not back in the lineup today. The Royals won’t be sending any sympathy cards, but it’s a bummer for baseball fans that such an exciting young player is already missing time.

Lineups