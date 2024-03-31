 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Twins Sunday game thread

Hey, let’s win a game maybe?

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite a substantial investment in payroll this off-season, the Royals begin the 2023 season the same way they began the 2022 season - looking to avoid a home sweep at the hands of the Twins.

Brady Singer makes his first start of the year after a disastrous 2023 season. Freddy Fermin also gets his first start behind the plate with Salvy at first base and Vinnie Pasquantino at DH. Nelson Velasquez also gets the start in right.

Bailey Ober starts for the Twins, still looking for his first win against the Royals in seven starts so far. He was among the top 15 pitchers last year in strikeout-to-walk ratio and there were reports of a possible velocity uptick this spring.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

