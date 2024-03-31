Royals destroy Twins 11-0 for first win of the year

The Royals jumped on the Twins with nine runs in the first two frames on their way to an 11-0 laugher for their first win of the year. The Royals rapped out 14 hits and Bobby Witt Jr. fell just a double short of hitting for the cycle, while Brady Singer was excellent over seven shutout innings.

The Royals jumped on Twins starter Bailey Ober from the start. With one out, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino each smacked a single. Salvador Perez, playing first base today, went down to drill a sinker over the fence for a three-run home run, his first of the year.

Kyle Isbel kept the scoring going in the second with a leadoff home run, also his first. Maikel Garcia made it back-to-back jacks with his second home run of the year to make it 5-0. A drive by Bobby Witt Jr. didn’t make it over the wall, but it caromed off it and past outfielder Austin Martin, giving Bobby the opportunity he needed to make it a three-bagger. Salvy singled him home, and the rout was on. The Royals would load the bases, thanks to a double by MJ Melendez and setting up an RBI single by Adam Frazier. Freddy Fermin hit a chopper that the Twins misplayed at first to allow another run to score, making it 9-0.

In the third, Bobby Witt Jr. joined the home run derby, with a 434-foot blast, his first of the year. With a single, triple, and home run, he was just a double shy of becoming the first Royals player since George Brett in 1990 to hit for the cycle. Unfortunately, Bobby would strike out in his final two at-bats, but still had a monster day at the plate with eight total bases, the fourth-most in a game in his young career.

Bobby Baseball joins the bombardment! pic.twitter.com/7ZfA3pRaLt — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 31, 2024

The blowout score allowed Brady Singer to put things on cruise control, but he looked sharp all afternoon. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits with ten strikeouts. Singer threw 98 pitches (just four changeups for those counting at home), 64 strikes, with 19 swing-and-misses. With a Game Score of 80, it was tied for the third-best start in Singer’s career.

Nelson Velázquez added a home run in the sixth to make it 11-0, the fifth dong of the game for the Royals. Rule 5 pick Matt Sauer made his Major League debut in the eighth and retired three of the four hitters he faced. Jordan Lyles pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Royals their first win of the year.

The Royals avoid the same fate as last season, when they were swept at home by the Twins. They begin the year 1-2 and will now travel to Baltimore for a short three-game set against the Orioles before returning home. Michael Wacha is scheduled to face Dean Kremer at 5:35 CT on Monday.