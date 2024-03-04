Royals Rumblings - News for March 4, 2024

Anne Rogers writes the Royals are hoping for an outfield battle.

“There are some guys who are clearly going to be on the team,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “I can’t see where we wouldn’t go with at least five outfielders. Trying to figure out who that fifth outfielder is going to be. Hopefully we leave here healthy, and then it is a competition and we have to make a tough decision.”

She also writes about Sam Long’s efforts to make the bullpen.

Long has thrown four scoreless innings this spring with seven strikeouts and one walk. His low-to-mid 90s fastball, gyro slider and curveball have impressed, along with his ability to pitch in any role. “He’s not overpowering, but there’s carry on the ball, and his breaking balls look really good, which is unusual being in Arizona with the thin air,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s attacked hitters right from the get-go.”

Jaylon Thompson writes about Nick Loftin’s first spring training home run as he tries to make the big league team.

“I got a good taste of it in September and was very fortunate to make the most of my opportunity,” Loftin said. “But I just want to be more consistent. Just continue to have great at-bats and see pitches. Take my walks when I can get them. Hammer the baseball when I get a good pitch to hit.”

And he writes about Hunter Renfroe’s spring debut.

Renfroe is expected to start in right field this season. On Friday, Renfroe operated as the Royals’ designated hitter. KC opted to ease him back into the lineup after he dealt with back tightness earlier this spring. “It was like a little spasm or something probably from dehydration a little bit from out here in this dry weather,” Renfroe said. “But nothing too serious, just a little maintenance issues. I’m trying to stay hydrated. Doing better now and feel great.”

Cole Ragans is one of the pitchers profiled by Yahoo! on a potential breakout season.

But command was an issue along the way. While Ragans’ 31.1% strikeout rate ranked sixth, his 9.4% walk rate was tied for ninth-worst, or 51st out of 59. “I still had some outings with more walks than I’d want,” he said. “First-pitch strikes obviously are very big in this game, so I’m continuing to work on that.” (Ragans ranked 47th in first-pitch strike percentage.) “Try to get ahead, stay ahead, get guys out, you know, get deep into games. Those are the biggest things to give us a chance to win. That’s the name of the game.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about Royals players off to slow starts this spring.

Former Royals shortstop UL Washington has reportedly died after a bout with cancer.

Matt Chapman signs with San Francisco on a three-year, $54 million deal.

Arizona signs Elvis Andrus to a minor league deal.

Philadelphia could be a suitor for Blake Snell.

Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile is out of the hospital after a scary fall.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will see a doctor after an MRI shows irritation in his knee.

Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford could become a star.

College baseball players that could rise up draft boards this spring.

Why do so few Chiefs coaches find jobs elsewhere?

Caitlan Clark breaks the NCAA record for most points scored by any player, man or woman.

Can humans withstand the psychological torment of Mars?

Some morse code enthusiasts are trying to keep the tradition alive.

FX’s Shogun is drawing rave reviews.

Your song of the day is The Smiths with How Soon is Now.