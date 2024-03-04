Do you believe the metrics for these Royals players?

The use of metrics and analytics in baseball has been great, providing teams and fans with more information on what it takes to win ballgames. But the data can sometimes be incomplete, or out of context, misleading more than it illuminates.

Last week I had the opportunity to talk Royals baseball with Sterling Holmes on 810 WHB, one of the more knowledgeable local talk radio hosts when it comes to baseball (Jack Johnson, who writes here, would be another!) Sterling pored over some metrics on Royals players and had some interesting questions as to whether they reflected reality or whether we should be dismissive of them, questions I thought could use more discussion. Do you believe in what these metrics have to say about Royals players?

MJ Melendez has been an unlucky hitter

MJ has been a bit of a confounding player in his first two big league seasons. He smacked 41 home runs as a minor leaguer in 2021, but has hit just 34 home runs combined over his first two big league seasons. In his first season, he had a ridiculously low .258 BABIP, suggesting he was one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball. But last year his BABIP was a healthy .311, and yet his overall offensive numbers were nearly identical to his rookie season - below league average.

Despite his lackluster numbers, he was in the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity last year. He’s hitting the ball hard, yet not getting results. Kauffman Stadium has robbed him of some home runs - had he played all his games in Cincinnati, he would have hit 31 home runs, rather than the 16 he hit. Yet overall, his offensive numbers were better in Kansas City last season (.253/.341/.415) and on the road (.215/.288/.379).

Yes, he strikes out too much, but his whiff rate isn’t absurdly high in today’s game. When he makes contact, he should be getting more production than he is out of his bat. So do you believe the metrics are right and we’ll see the luck balance out this year, or is he the hitter we’ve seen over his first two seasons?

Kyle Isbel is one of the most valuable Royals position players

In his post-season press conference following the season, GM J.J. Picollo highlighted two players that benefitted the most from the “evaluation season” of 2023 - Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel. Witt flourished into an All-Star caliber impact player. Isbel showed that he could be one of the best defensive outfielders in the league. He finished seventh in baseball in Defensive Runs Saved among outfielders and fifth in Outs Above Average.

His defensive prowess is hardly in dispute, but the question is whether it makes up for an anemic bat that has produced a career line of .232/.281/.370 in 674 big league plate appearances. The metrics conclude yes, he is a very valuable player - the second-most valuable position player on the team last year, according to Baseball Reference WAR. The ZIPS projection system predicts he will be the most valuable Royals outfielder this year with 1.4 WAR - projecting an improvement in offensive performance as well. Perhaps Isbel’s offensive performance wouldn’t be quite as much of an eyesore if the lineup were populated with several competent hitters. Has Kyle Isbel been as valuable as his defensive metrics suggest or is his bat too weak to start?

Michael Massey is a subpar defender

Michael Massey won a Gold Glove in the minors, earning the honor as top defender at second base for all levels of minor league play. Other recipients that year included Adley Rutschman and Brenton Doyle, each of whom have been Gold Glove finalists at the big league level (Doyle won in 2023).

Massey, on the other hand, finished with -9 Defensive Runs Saved, second-worst among all second basemen with at least 500 innings, with the fourth-worst Range Rating. On the other hand, he fared much better in other defensive metrics like Outs Above Average, Ultimate Zone Rating and Defensive Runs Above Average. By the eye test, he was known for pairing with Bobby Witt Jr. for superlative plays up the middle. Is this a case where one defensive metric doesn’t tell the full story? Or should we be concerned that Michael Massey’s defense isn’t as advertised?