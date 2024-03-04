Royals Rundown: Roster projection 2.0 & Kansas City missed on Chapman

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are back in your feed once again! Hear about the latest from Arizona as the Kansas City Royals march through spring training, plus how it changes Jeremy’s roster projections. Also, did the Royals miss out on signing Matt Chapman? The guys weigh in on the Boras agent heading to San Francisco. Tune in!

