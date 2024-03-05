A look at the Royals’ darkhorse lefty reliever, Walter Pennington

The Kansas City Royals have added depth this offseason, especially in the bullpen. Newcomers Nick Anderson, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, and John Schreiber have rebuilt the entire pen. They’ve also pushed other arms down the depth chart, such as Will Klein and Carlos Hernandez. One thing the front office hasn’t done is add many lefty relievers to the mix. Will Smith pitches from the left side, but other than him, the only other left-handed relief arms on the 40-man roster are Josh Taylor and Jake Brentz. Anthony Veneziano and Angel Zerpa also factor in, though each has been used as a starter throughout their pro careers.

Despite the depth, there’s still one key role that could be up in the air this spring. With so few strong options from the left side, it leaves the door open for a second arm to step up. Taylor and Brentz had a leg up on claiming a spot, but both are also returning from injury. Brentz missed all of 2023 with Tommy John and continues to work back. He’s been wild in spring training thus far, as well. With none of the lefties running away with it, the door is open for a dark horse relief option to make the roster. Enter, Walter Pennington.

Who is Walter Pennington?

Pennington was an undrafted free agent signing after the shortened 2020 MLB Draft. He attended college at the Colorado School of Mines. In 2019 he set the school record for wins and innings pitched, while striking out 93 hitters over 91.1 IP. Before college, he was a two-way star at Broomfield High School, in Colorado. After entering the system, Pennington started slowly. In 2021 he pitched mostly for Low-A Columbia. Over 39.2 IP, Pennington posted a 3.18 ERA. His 21.6% strikeout rate didn’t turn many heads, but he limited damage and walks to turn in a solid season.

“I try not to get too high when things are going well, and not too low when things are not,” Pennington told me on Monday, discussing the path he’s taken to this point. “But when I allow myself to reflect back on the entirety of my baseball career, I am filled with gratitude. First to the Lord for giving me this opportunity, and second to the coaches and players that have helped me along the way. My favorite memories, reflecting back upon my career thus far are when I’ve been grinding on a certain aspect of my game, like developing a new pitch and seeing the fruits of my labors. I love learning about the game, and about how to best pitch given my repertoire. It’s been a great experience working with the analytics department and helping me figure out what works best.”

In 2022, Pennington started to stand out from the crowd. He pitched 5.2 shutout innings with nine strikeouts in High-A, leading to a quick promotion to Northwest Arkansas. Once The results weren’t as pretty in Double-A over 33 games with the Naturals. He owned a 5.66 ERA and had the lowest strikeout rate of his career at just 18.6%. Opponents hit .305 off him and it seemed Pennington was quickly on his way out of notability.

Despite the struggles, it was a learning experience for Pennington. “Working with [pitching coach Derrick Lewis] helped open my eyes to hitter’s approaches,” Pennington said of 2022. “Scouting reports became more of a thing for me, so I had to adapt that into my gameplan while taking into account that the hitters have a scouting report on me. But on the other side of things, it showed me that my stuff can play at a higher level, all I have to do is throw competitive pitches. Though the hitters may be smarter at the AA level, I need to believe and know I’m better than them.” Believe he did, and came back as good as ever in 2023.

A 2023 resurgence put Pennington back on the Royals’ radar

Much like 2022, Pennington came out of the gate strong last season. He started the year back with Northwest Arkansas but would only be there for eight appearances. He had a 31.4% strikeout rate over eight relief appearances and did not give up a run. After just 9.2 innings, Pennington earned himself a promotion to Triple-A Omaha. He didn’t make any tweaks before last season. Instead, rather, he focused on repeatability and consistency.

“I didn’t make any major tweaks to my pitches last year. The biggest thing that I focused on in ’23 was repeatability–making sure my body and arm were in the same spots every day,” Pennington told me. “This really helps with consistency throughout a season, especially when soreness starts to set in, it is important to keep your mechanics the same so that pitches can be replicated with good location.”

Once he got to Omaha, he avoided the same struggles he experienced in his promotion in 2022. In all, he made 41 appearances, going 61 innings for the Storm Chasers with a 3.69 ERA. He leaned heavily on a 51.9% groundball rate but still had a respectable strikeout rate of 24.7%. If there’s any aspect of his abilities on the mound that continues to need work, it’s the command. Pennington has been around average throughout his minor league career when it comes to walks. Last season, his walk rate was a tad higher at 12.0%.

There’s not much to question regarding his “stuff.” Pennington’s arsenal includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. The fastball usually sits 93-95. His slider is the best of the three, sitting mid-80s and creating good chase rates. There’s plenty of hype around Royals' top prospect Will Klein (and for good reason), but Pennington is right there with him when it comes to Stuff+. Among all Storm Chaser pitchers last season, he ranked top ten.

How does Pennington factor in on Opening Day?

The bullpen is full, as mentioned before. However, the lack of reliable lefties could open the door for Pennington to break spring with the Royals. Jake Brentz still has time to come around but has struggled immensely thus far. Josh Taylor hasn’t allowed a run but has just one strikeout over three spring appearances in 2024. It’s going to be a battle, but Pennington is right there with each of those arms competing alongside others like Anthony Veneziano and Angel Zerpa in Surprise.

Over the offseason, Pennington worked in Surprise with the Royals' pitching coaches and analytics staff. “A large part of my off-season was spent in Arizona at the open complex where I worked with the pitching coaches to fine-tune some things,” Pennington said of the offseason. “We started with the analytics and looked at what I do well and what I don’t do so well at. The focus here was bringing to my attention my strengths and playing on those as much as I can. I was also able to play around with some new grips to help my pitches be more effective.”

The work he put in has paid off thus far. He’s made four appearances in Surprise so far, and Pennington has struck out eight hitters across 3.1 innings of work. He’s allowed just two hits and hasn’t surrendered a free pass to this point. It’s tough to ask for much better from any arm, but especially from a pitcher hoping to force his way onto the Opening Day roster.

For Pennington, making the roster would make it that much sweeter, but the experience has been great. “This spring training has been very special to me so far,” said Pennington of his time in Surprise this spring. “It’s been nice being in the big league clubhouse around some great guys and coaches. There are a lot of new faces, but we are all there to help the Royals win this year.”

Pennington turns 26 on April 14, and he has a relief profile. For those reasons, there’s little reason to rush him to Kansas City. If he can’t force the issue, it’ll likely be a trip back to Omaha. Even if that’s the case, it shouldn’t come as a surprise once Pennington makes his way back down I-29. He’s a name to know this season and could be an under-the-radar addition to the 40-man roster before Opening Day.