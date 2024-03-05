Royals Rumblings - News for March 5, 2024

Jeff Passan writes about the players impressing in spring training, including Cole Ragans.

The comparison sounded too ridiculous to be true. One evaluator, smitten by the 26-year-old pitcher, said of Ragans: “He’s left-handed deGrom.” To comp a pitcher who has thrown all of 136 major league innings with Jacob deGrom, Major League Baseball’s undisputed king of stuff, feels like an exaggeration. Well, look at Ragans’ first start this spring: His fastball averaged 99.2 mph. He threw one at 101 with 20 inches of induced vertical break. Not a single starter in MLB last season hit 101 with that sort of vert, which means the ball doesn’t drop nearly as much as an average fastball. Ragans throws a four-seamer, changeup, slider, curveball and, perhaps best of all, a cutter that was sitting at 95. In the past, injuries kept Ragans from reaching his promise. If he can stay healthy, he has the makings of one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

Jaylon Thompson writes the Royals have faith in MJ Melendez as an outfielder.

The Royals have an organizational philosophy: “Depth Before Direction.” Melendez worked with Royals first base coach Damon Hollins to integrate that philosophy into his offseason work. “If I’m playing left field and the ball is hit over my head, I need to go straight back on the ball,” Hollins explained. “Balls in the gap, I need to have the proper footwork to get back, create those angles and create the route efficiency.” Hollins thinks Melendez is making the proper adjustments. While the transition to the outfield is ongoing, Hollins has noticed a difference this spring. “It’s a tough transition, but he wants to do it,” Hollins said. “We are working on the reaction stuff and working on everything.”

Daniel Lynch IV talks to Jared Perkins at Farm to Fountains on the approach the team has taken toward pitcher development.

Lynch IV: it is the same for many of us. When they came in, as a team, we weren’t great at throwing first-pitch strikes and just filling up the zone in general. And so it’s been a pretty consistent message that take more plate don’t try to nibble on the edges, just completely sell out to just taking the plate and throwing the ball down the middle. Then you can expand from there by just really valuing that first pitch strike. And I think just attacking hitters more, being OK being in the zone. And not feeling like you would strike every single guy out has really helped me become a lot more efficient and throw a lot less pitches. So I’ve been able to, I was, when I did pitch last year, I was able to go much deeper in the games.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown has his observations from being at spring training.

Vinnie Pasquantino looked pretty good. I’m sure the Royals have seen everything they’ve wanted to see regarding his shoulder so far, but I wanted to see him take a big rip and come up empty. That happened and he was fine. In the first, he had a good approach and hit a ball hard on the ground. It seems pretty clear that his timing is still coming back. Then he walked in a nice plate appearance and the most interesting thing for me is that he was jammed on a pitch in the fourth inning and it still sailed into the left field corner. To have that kind of strength to get a ball to that spot, Arizona or not, on a ball on the hands is really impressive. When the timing comes around, I’m anticipating him getting red hot.

The Royals assigned four players to minor league camp - pitchers Mason Barnett and Chandler Champlain and catchers Carter Jensen and Luca Tresh.

Royals Weekly writes that Royals hitters are coming around after a slow start in Arizona.

The Phillies agree to a three-year, $126 million extension with Zach Wheeler.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray exits his outing with tightness in his hamstring.

Why Chris Getz is expected to bring a heavy Royals presence to the White Sox.

Agent Scott Boras claims the market for free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery is heating up.

Mets pitcher Sean Manaea is unrecognizable after a haircut.

Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement.

Rookie Jackson Merrill is making a push to start in the Padres outfield.

The story of cleat cleaners on the pitcher’s mound.

The Chiefs will place a franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

The Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson.

Advances in spectrometry and gene sequencing are revealing new data about the ancient world.

Should the U.S. government be in charge of youth sports?

Is it time to give up on email?

Your song of the day is Saint Motel with Cold Cold Man.