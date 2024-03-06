Royals trade partner history: The Marlins

This is a series that looks back at their trade history with each team in baseball. So far, we have looked back at trades with the Braves, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Orioles, White Sox, and Angels. Today we look at the history of deals with the Miami Marlins.

Total number of Royals/Marlins trades: 13

The two teams haven’t engaged on very many big trades together, and hardly any have worked out well for the Royals. Kansas City did unload former All-Star reliever Aaron Crow on the Marlins, but the return of two pitchers including swingman Brian Flynn was rather underwhelming. The Royals acquired Tony Muser’s favorite toy Todd Dunwoody from the Marlins. Ross Gload did not explode in Kansas City, so they shipped him to South Beach.

Best trade: Royals trade Blaine Mull to the Marlins for Jeff Conine on November 20, 1997

Okay, it’s pretty slim pickings on this list. The Royals mistakenly left Jeff Conine unprotected in the 1992 expansion draft (keeping light-hitting shortstop David Howard instead!) Conine an All-Star, World Champion, and fan favorite in Miami, known as “Mr. Marlin.” Once the Marlins dismantled their championship team a few weeks after the parade, the Royals sought to bring Conine back into the fold. He had a down season in 1997 despite winning it all, and the Marlins were desperate to dump salary, so the Royals got him for a song, giving up pitcher Blaine Mull, who had a 6.65 ERA in Double-A that year.

Conine agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract extension with the Royals, but he battled injuries that year and was limited to just 93 games with an 87 OPS+, the worst of his career. He was traded in spring training of 1999 to Baltimore for Chris Fussell, reviving his career. So not a great trade, but probably the best of the few deals the Royals have had with the Marlins.

Worst trade: Royals trade Juan Carlos Oviedo to the Marlins for Mike Jacobs on October 31, 2008

The 2008 Royals won 75 games and seemed to be making some progress under GM Dayton Moore, but they finished second-last in home runs and sought more power. Moore found that power with Mike Jacobs, a slugging first baseman coming off a 32-home run season. However he had put up a .299 on-base percentage and was known to be a poor defender at first base, something the Royals later dismissed, praising his ability to turn the “3-1 play” at first.

The Royals gave up a promising 26-year-old reliever then named Leo Nunez (a fake name to conceal his age) who was coming off a 2.98 ERA in 45 games. It was a deal panned at the time by then-editor of Royals Review, Freneau, who wrote “the trade just seems, in a best case scenario, pointless.”

Nunez/Oviedo went on to become Miami’s closer and compile 92 saves over the next three seasons. Jacobs struggled in Kansas City, batting just .228/.297/.401 with 19 home runs, and was non-tendered after just one season with the Royals. Pointless indeed.

Weirdest trade: Royals trade Rudy Seánez to the Marlins for Abraham Núñez on July 31, 2004

Rudy Seánez enjoyed a 17-year MLB career with 544 appearances. I am familiar with his career. I was very much a Royals fan in 2004. I have absolutely no memory of him ever pitching with the Royals. But he did, signing a minor league contract with them on the eve of spring training in 2004. He was 35-years old and was coming off two poor seasons, but by June he was brought up from the minors to pitch in the bullpen. He made just 16 appearances but was competent with a 3.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23 innings.

That was enough to attract interest from contenders, and the Royals struck a deadline deal to send Seánez to Miami. But the return was not some young prospect, but 27-year-old outfielder Abraham Núñez, who had just 76 games of MLB experience under his belt. The Royals loved his tools and he had hit well in the minors, but the upside seemed rather limited. He not only started, he hit in the middle of the lineup, but his numbers did not justify that spot. He hit just .226/.304/.335 in 59 games an was placed on waivers the next spring, never to return to the big leagues.