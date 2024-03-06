Royals Rumblings - News for March 6, 2024

Tyler Gentry hit a majestic dinger against former Royal Richard Lovelady last night:

Tyler Gentry (No. 10 @Royals prospect) tees off on his first Cactus League homer.@anne__rogers has more on the club's new-look Top 30 list: https://t.co/AtIjGQ3uLb pic.twitter.com/FjrZY9r6mm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 6, 2024

Gentry is #10 in the updated organizational prospect rankings, which came out yesterday. Here are the biggest jump and fall:

Jump: Chandler Champlain, RHP (2023: 26 | 2024: 12) Part of the package of young pitchers the Royals acquired when they traded Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees in 2022, Champlain put together one of the stronger ‘23 seasons with 25 starts at 135 1/3 innings between High-A Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The 24-year-old posted a 3.33 ERA with a 22.8 percent strikeout rate and a 7.8 percent walk rate. He spins the ball extremely well and has a low-to-mid-90s fastball, a curveball and slider, along with a changeup that he’s seeking consistency with this year. Champlain is a workhorse, and he and Mason Barnett (No. 6, who jumped 12 spots) are two young starters to keep an eye on in the next year or so. Fall: Beck Way, RHP (2023: 11 | 2024: NR) Part of the same package from the Yankees for Benintendi, Way struggled immensely in Double-A last season. He began the year as a starter before the Royals moved him to the bullpen in late June to give him shorter stint looks. In total, Way posted a 6.67 ERA across 79 1/3 innings and 28 appearances (17 starts) with 80 strikeouts and 63 walks. The Royals still like what he could bring as a reliever and will continue down that path with him; in August last year, he pitched in six games (17 2/3 innings) with a 1.02 ERA.

In an update via Twitter, Anne Rogers reported that Jordan Lyles was experiencing lower back tightness, but is feeling better.

Check out some of Brady Singer’s updated arsenal:

A good look at how #Royals starter Brady Singer refined his secondary pitches this offseason. The shape and movement is encouraging. https://t.co/63BVUsGV5B — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) March 6, 2024

A local news station fairly uncritically repeated an anonymous Royals spokesperson “correcting misinformation” about the stadium relocation project.

Jackson County officials want to look more closely at conflicting claims about the concrete used to build Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums, which is too unsafe to use, but also perfectly fine to keep building around, depending on which stadium project is being discussed.

Lucas Giolito could miss the entire 2024 season with his new team, the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray has a diagnosis, and it is a hamstring strain that could put him on the shelf for the start of the season. Also expected to open the season on the IL is Justin Verlander, who is dealing with a shoulder issue.

The Pirates announced that last year’s top pick Paul Skenes won’t make the big club to start the season.

MLB The Show 24 features a story mode for women players to make their way to the Majors.

The Oakland A’s have released some alleged renderings of their new ballpark in Las Vegas, where they’re totally going to move.

At Defector, Drew Magary called road gray baseball uniforms “dogshit,” suggesting instead that home teams should continue to wear white, but road teams should wear solid color tops and white pants. Thoughts?

The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted 13-2 to form a union, the first such classification in the country.

Two Ask a Manager links today: one manager whose refusal to address a crummy employee is making their good employee (rightly) mad; and a collection of tales of bizarre workplace policies.

How to raise a healthy gamer, according to the psychiatrist behind Healthy Gamer.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a new rule capping credit card late fees at $8, down from around $32.

How many times have you sung the Cerveza Cristal jingle this week?

Around 2003 in Chile, when the original trilogy of Star Wars began airing on television there, they did this funny thing to avoid cutting to commercial breaks. They stitched the commercials into the films themselves. Here is one of them, with the English dub added in. pic.twitter.com/wC7N2vPNvv — Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024

Some changes coming to Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Threads) messaging inboxes include being able to pin your most frequent chats to the top of your inbox, so you don’t accidentally send a Reel of a donkey playing with a rubber chicken to a player you just tagged in a post so he was suddenly at the top of the inbox. For instance.

Reddit question of the day: How would your life change if you inherited $100,000 tomorrow?

A bummer of a personal update from last week: our beloved household royalty, Kima, succumbed to some seizures later that very afternoon and passed away. I have since learned that I do not know how to sleep without her curled up around me.

SOTD: Brooks & Dunn - Brand New Man. I’ve spent some time lately appreciating Ronnie Dunn’s singing talent. What a perfect country singer.