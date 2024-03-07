Royals Rundown: Singer splashes, Marsh measures up, all is well in Arizona

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco bring the mid-week moxie on today’s episode! Hear why they are high on Brady Singer and Alec Marsh following Tuesday’s game, plus who is vying for Jordan Lyle’s rotation spot? MLB.com put out a new Kansas City Royals Top 30 prospects list and the top option is no surprise! Tune in for the Royals analysis, stay for Jeremy’s thoughts on a divisive discourse regarding the stadium issue.

