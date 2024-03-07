Royals announce “Spring Breakout” roster to showcase prospects

The Royals have announced their Spring Breakout roster for their matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 17. The Spring Breakout is a new showcase for prospects of all 30 teams that will take place in the middle of spring training. The games will take place over March 14-17, with 71 of the top 100 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline participating.

For the Royals, the game will be a chance for fans to see top prospects like former first round draft picks Blake Mitchell, Frank Mozzicato and Gavin Cross, as well as other top prospects like Ben Kudrna, Cayden Wallace, and Tyler Gentry. Here is the complete roster:

Catchers (3): Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen, Ramon Ramirez

Infielders (6): Austin Charles, Brett Squires, Daniel Vazquez, Cayden Wallace, Trevor Werner, Peyton Wilson

Outfielders (4): Gavin Cross, Tyler Gentry, Carson Roccaforte, Javier Vaz

Pitchers (14): Mason Barnett, Noah Cameron, Eric Cerantola, Chandler Champlain, Andrew Hoffmann, Will Klein, Ben Kudrna, Frank Mozzicato, Hunter Owen, Anderson Paulino, Henry Williams, Blake Wolters, Hiro Wyatt, Steven Zobac

Royals prospects take on Brewers prospects on March 17 at 3:05 CT, and you can watch the game on MLB.TV or MLB.com.