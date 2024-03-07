Spring Training Game XIII: Royals at Rockies

Another day, another Spring Training game. The chase for the Cactus League Championship continues for the 9-4 Royals, just a game behind the Dodgers. They take on a 8-4 Rockies team that is hot on their heals, just a half-game back.

This is March (or something).

Salvador Perez gets the day off after hitting an absolute missile of a home run yesterday.

Salvador Perez - Kansas City Royals (2)* pic.twitter.com/o4U2bwJ5vt — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 7, 2024

Michael Massey got a similar treatment, getting the day off after homering and doubling yesterday

Smashing day at the plate for Mass. pic.twitter.com/8M5St8MMMF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2024

Here are your lineups for today’s matchup.

Cole Ragans is back on the bump as we head to Scottsdale to take on the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/qyGOf3oRGx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 7, 2024

Up Next: Royals at Rangers, Friday, March 8, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 PM CDT. RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 10.38 ERA) v. Jon Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA)