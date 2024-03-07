 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game XIII: Royals at Rockies

Cole Ragans is back on the mound

By Ryan Heffernon
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Another day, another Spring Training game. The chase for the Cactus League Championship continues for the 9-4 Royals, just a game behind the Dodgers. They take on a 8-4 Rockies team that is hot on their heals, just a half-game back.

This is March (or something).

Salvador Perez gets the day off after hitting an absolute missile of a home run yesterday.

Michael Massey got a similar treatment, getting the day off after homering and doubling yesterday

Here are your lineups for today’s matchup.

Up Next: Royals at Rangers, Friday, March 8, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 PM CDT. RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 10.38 ERA) v. Jon Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

