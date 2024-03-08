Spring training battles: The bullpen

The Royals had the third-worst bullpen ERA in baseball last year, shuttling through 31 different relievers, most in franchise history (in fairness, this is in part from using the opener). They are looking to provide more stability in the late innings this year, with the addition of veteran relievers to allow their younger arms more room to develop.

The locks

The Royals added four veterans this off-season - Will Smith, Nick Anderson, Chris Stratton, and John Schreiber. Will Smith’s 4.40 ERA last year for the champion Rangers may not seem impressive, but his FIP was 3.36 suggesting his ERA was a bit inflated from a very low left-on-base rate. His strikeout rates have been declining the last few years, but his held his velocity and his chase rate last year was still very good.

Anderson has been a fantastic reliever when healthy, sporting a 2.93 ERA and 35 percent strikeout rate in parts of five seasons using one of the best curveballs in the game. Last year, opponents hit just .161 off his curve with a 40.4 percent whiff rate. Stratton can serve as an effective middle reliever, leading the league last year in multi-inning relief appearances. The former starter has been very effective the last two seasons in suppressing home runs, and he significantly improved his walk rate last year.

Schreiber was the tenth-best reliever in baseball in 2022, according to Fangraphs, and was off to a good start last year until a shoulder strain landed him on the Injured List. He ended the season poorly but looks to rebound after a trade from Boston to the Royals.

Likely to make the team

James McArthur turned out to be a terrific find for the Royals after he was acquired from the Phillies. The 27-year-old had a rough start, giving up seven runs in his debut, but when he returned from the minors he put up 2.01 ERA with just one walk over his last 22 1⁄ 3 innings. He will look to show his performance was not a fluke, using a curve that opponents hit just .194 off of last year with a 35.3 percent whiff rate.

Matt Sauer is a Rule 5 pick, meaning he must spend the entire season on the active roster and/or Injured List or be offered back to the Yankees. The 24-year-old is fairly polished, having had some success in Double-A, with injuries setting his career back. Having a more stable bullpen may allow the Royals to more easily stash a less proven Rule 5 pick in the back of the bullpen, as they won’t have to rely on all eight arms in the pen due to overwork. In the last few years, Rule 5 draft pitchers have made the Opening Day roster more than 60 percent of the time, although only about a third are still in the organization by the end of the season.

Recent Rule 5 draft pitchers selected Year Pitchers Made the team/IL Finished the year Year Pitchers Made the team/IL Finished the year 2023 13 7 5 2021 15 12 7 2020 8 4 2 2019 10 6 2 2018 15 10 5 Total 61 39 21

Note: There were no Rule 5 picks for the 2022 season due to the lockout

The flamethrowers

Among all relievers to throw a pitch last year, the Royals had three of the hardest-throwers - Carlos Hernández, John McMillon, and Steven Cruz, all of whom averaged over 98 mph on their fastball (not to mention Aroldis Chapman, who was traded mid-season). Hernández has had pretty mixed results in his short career, and while a past Royals team may have just anointed him the closer due to his live fastball, this Royals team can afford to make him earn a spot in the bullpen. He has an option year, so he could be sent to the minors for more seasoning, or if his shoulder soreness continues to be an issue, he could begin the year on the Injured List.

McMillon is also trying to overcome injury, although his was at the end of last year. He pitched in a spring training game for the first time this week, and if healthy, could quickly become a late-inning option. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out an amazing 45 percent of opposing minor league hitters last year, then whiffed 8 of the 13 big leaguers he faced after a promotion. Cruz had mixed results in ten outings with the Royals last year showing an ability to miss bats, but with some significant control issues.

Will Klein is another promising young reliever who struck out 13 hitters-per-nine-innings across Double-A and Triple-A last year. He struggled a bit with walks and had a 5.66 ERA upon a promotion to Omaha, so he may be sent there for more seasoning, despite a strong start in spring training.

The lefties

Jake Brentz and Josh Taylor both have guaranteed contracts this year, are both trying to recover from major injuries, but both have an option year remaining. Brentz missed all of last year following Tommy John surgery, and has struggled mightily to throw strikes this spring. He will almost certainly stay back in extended spring training and/or head to Omaha to refine his control.

Taylor had lower back surgery last July after 17 unimpressive outings for the Royals. He did strike out a lot of hitters but his fastball was hit hard overall. He has been very effective against lefties in his career, so if he is healthy, he might be a weapon.

Sam Long faces an uphill battle as a non-roster invitee, but he has big league experience, having spent parts of the last three seasons with the Giants and A’s. He could have success by throwing his curve more, but he has looked terrific so far this spring and could give the Royals another lefty option if Taylor is not ready to start the season. Royals minor leaguer Walter Pennington is a long shot as a non-roster invitee, but he had a solid 3.69 ERA for Omaha last year and could be an option at some point.

The veterans on minor league deals

Tyler Duffey is probably just happy to be here after a melanoma scare last month. He required surgery for it in February, and will likely have the start of his season delayed to give him time to recover. He has 477 career big league games under his belt, mostly with the Twins, so he could be a factor later this summer.

Dan Altavilla has missed the last two years due to Tommy John surgery, but has a 4.03 ERA in 116 career innings with the Mariners and Padres. Luis Cessa is a pretty versatile pitcher, able to start or relieve, but he doesn’t strike many hitters out.

The potential starters

Daniel Lynch IV missed the end of last season with a shoulder injury, and the team moved on by filling out the rotation with veterans. He’ll probably start the season working on building up his workload again, probably in Omaha, but his career is at a bit of a crossroads.

Alec Marsh had flashes of brilliance last year, but struggled with the long ball, resulting in a 5.69 ERA in 74 1⁄ 3 innings with the Royals. He shows an ability to miss bats and could benefit from a full-time switch to the pen, but don’t rule him out as a starter completely. Angel Zerpa missed the first half of the season last year with a shoulder injury, but returned with a bulldog attitude on the mound and aggressive strike-throwing. The team may want to keep him a starter due to his excellent control, but a switch to the pen may keep him healthier.

Anthony Veneziano came on at the end of last season after being a long-time organizational pitcher. He flashes some good heat from the left side and should be an option at some point.

