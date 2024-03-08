Royals vs. Rangers Friday game thread

The Royals resume play after yesterday’s rainout with Seth Lugo on the bump today. The Royals have a lot of regulars in the lineup today, although Bobby Witt Jr. is at DH.

Here's how we're lining up behind Seth Lugo as we take on the Rangers this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JI8n1uYAje — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 8, 2024

The Rangers start former first-round pick Jack Leiter with talented rookies Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford in the lineup.

Rangers lineup for March 8, 2024 at Kansas City. Live audio coverage of today's game will be available for streaming on https://t.co/CUYNmSQl68 and the MLB app. 105.3 The Fan will air the broadcast on tape delay at 8:00 p.m. CT in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. pic.twitter.com/7jtKG3grDQ — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 8, 2024

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen to the game on 1660 AM in Kansas City.