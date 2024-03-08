 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Rangers Friday game thread

The Royals are back at it.

By Max Rieper
Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals

The Royals resume play after yesterday’s rainout with Seth Lugo on the bump today. The Royals have a lot of regulars in the lineup today, although Bobby Witt Jr. is at DH.

The Rangers start former first-round pick Jack Leiter with talented rookies Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford in the lineup.

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen to the game on 1660 AM in Kansas City.

