MLB The Show 2024 is going to be the most fun version of the game yet

Last year I got into MLB The Show for the first time in more than a decade. They had added the Negro Leagues Storylines mode. I tried out a demo version of the game to see if the new mode made the game worth playing for me and, ultimately, decided that while the mode was pretty good and I was glad it existed, I wasn’t sure it was enough to get me back into the game.

However, later that summer they added a seasonal update to the game which included Kaiju - giant monsters like Godzilla - to the game. This included a whole bunch of new player cards that made stars, both old and recent, appear to be movie monsters terrorizing cities. I was interested enough to try out the game and realized they had seriously updated the Road to the Show feature that had always been my favorite as well as adding Diamond Dynasty, which allowed for much quicker snippets of baseball action than simply playing a nine-inning game. I quickly became hooked.

As spring has loomed ever closer, San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment have been drip-feeding details about what players can expect from the next iteration. As with most sports games, if you’re expecting some massive overhaul, you’re likely in for disappointment. That said, the details they’ve announced have been pretty exciting for me as someone who was pretty happy with the game last year.

Fixing the problems

One of the biggest complaints about MLB The Show 23 was in the Diamond Dynasty (DD) game mode. Last year they switched to a seasonal model which phased player cards out of playability in the newest content as time went on as well as putting more 99 level cards into the game earlier than normal. This led to people being unable to play their favorites as well as a lot of near duplicate cards as they would re-add players at level 99 with almost identical stats to the earlier versions. The developers have promised an update to this mode which will allow players to use more of their “expired” cards in later seasons - four wild card slots instead of one - and also promised that the power creep in the mode would be slower, with most cards topping out at 91 in the first season. Personally, I never had a problem with the mode, but having more reasons to look forward to future card drops as potential upgrades while also being able to hang on to your old favorites for longer is pretty exciting stuff.

Taking great next steps

One of the most exciting features added last year was the aforementioned Negro Leagues Storylines mode. It told stories of unsung heroes in the past which are now considered part of MLB. These included several of the most famous examples, including former KC Monarchs players Jackie Robinson, Satchell Paige, and Buck O’Neill.

This year they’re building on that feature in a couple of exciting ways. First, they’re bringing it back but with Negro Leagues players you’re even less likely to have heard of. I knew a lot about half the players in the first Storylines mode, I only knew about one ahead of time so far in this year’s version. It’s going to be so exciting to get to dive even deeper into the rich history of the Negro Leagues, including the first professional female baseball player, Toni Stone.

They also expanded it in a different direction with MLB legends, as well. Derek Jeter, a prominent part of the marketing for the series last year and primed to be for this year as well, will have the story of his career told alongside some of his compatriots like Andy Pettitte, Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams, and Mariano Rivera. Here’s hoping they continue to expand in this direction as well as with the Negro Leagues because there are plenty of former MLB stars to explore in its century-plus-long history.

Also an improvement to the mode is the announcement that the entirety of the Storylines mode will not launch with the game. This means there will be reasons to keep coming back as the year advances even beyond additional Diamond Dynasty events and hopefully means there will be more content overall in the Storylines than we got last year.

Improvements to the Road to the Show Mode

One of my first thoughts when I saw they were including Toni Stone into the Storylines mode was that if they had gone to all the trouble of putting a female model into the game, they should probably take the plunge and add women to the create-a-player mode known as Road to the Show (RTTS) which allows you to create a player and work your way through the minor leagues to become a big league star.

To my absolute delight, they announced earlier this week via the trailer embedded in this article that they had done exactly that!

Now, you may not look to a Sports Simulator game to be a bastion of imagination or progressive values, but MLB The Show has quietly been rising in my estimation on this front. Last year, not only did they implement that Negro Leagues story mode but they also included Pride flags in the Stadium Creator mode. Small things, to be sure, but far better than the nothing I would have expected.

Some people have complained that since its a sports simulator, it should only allow for things that are “possible” in the real world and that women can’t be major leaguers, so they shouldn’t be included in RTTS. Of course, that completely disregards both the game’s inclusion of things like Kaiju and the ability to have the announcers indicate your teams are from other planets. Heck, even the Mini-Seasons mode in DD has teams playing against each other from across the globe in a way that seems exceptionally unlikely to be plausible given the travel times necessary.

It also disregards the fact that people regularly play these games on easy and win dozens of World Series in a row or create a player who can hit more than 100 home runs in a season. Also, most of us playing this game are nowhere near good enough individually to play MLB games, but they’ve let us self-insert for decades. Other sports simulator games such as the NHL and FIFA series have allowed female players to compete against men in their simulations. I also recently watched a series of videos about how someone used one of the NBA 2K games to change history by making all kinds of bizarre rules changes that did not actually happen and are unlikely to ever happen.

In other words, the genre of simulator does not, has not, and never should mean that a game can’t allow for unrealistic things to occur.

It simply means that we are simulating the experience of doing something. In MLB The Show you simulate playing baseball, but there are all kinds of variables that can be changed that still allow it to be baseball. Women playing is among the tamest of things you could change and still have a credible simulation of the sport.

But San Diego Studio didn’t stop there, either! They added a storytelling element and a character to interact with as you chase your dreams in RTTS. They even promised that there will be differences between the genders and in different careers. This is probably the addition I’ve wanted most since they first added RTTS mode and I’m super excited to create a variety of new players and see all the ways in which they’ve added narrative depth.

The Negro Leagues Edition

Of course, not everything they’ve announced has been ideal. They announced a collector’s edition of the game featuring Negro Leagues iconography, a steelbook case, and a hat. That all sounds pretty cool, but it costs nearly double the standard retail price and they only promised to donate $1 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for each purchase. It sure seems to me that, at that price point, they could have afforded to make a more generous donation.

That said, the easy solution is to purchase a cheaper version of the game and make a more generous individual donation to the NLBM. So that’s exactly what I have done, and I hope you all will do the same.

MLB The Show 24 releases in less than two weeks for all consoles on March 19. Any pre-order of a digital version of the game higher than the base version gets you early access this coming Friday, March 15. I hope to see you there!