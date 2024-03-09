Weekend Rumblings - News for March 9, 2024

Jaylon Thompson writes about the importance of veteran presence on the pitching staff.

Schreiber also said having an older mentor is important for young pitchers as they adjust to playing at the professional level and improving their craft. “How to go about pitch sequences” was one of the most important things a younger player can learn in Shreiber’s eyes. “It’s always huge to have a veteran presence in the clubhouse just to help ease the nerves a little bit, whether it’s your first season or whatever it may be,” Schreiber said. “I think everybody here is excited about this season.”

He also writes about the adjustments James McArthur made after a rough MLB debut last year.

McArthur spent time with the Omaha Storm Chasers pitching coach Dane Johnson. The duo got to work refining McArthur’s mechanics. There was a concise plan to help McArthur showcase his strengths. It started with McArthur’s positioning, moving further over on the mound, as he put it. The new starting point allowed him to generate more deceptive action on his pitches. In addition to refining his slider, McArthur developed a cutter that became effective. “I was trying to really refine it and bring it in as a weapon and something I can break out,” McArthur said of his cutter. “Besides that, I was trying to create some efficiency in my delivery and hoping it would turn into a little bit of (velocity).”

Anne Rogers writes Blake Wolters is turning heads in minor league camp.

“He’s very impressive,” senior director of pitching performance Paul Gibson said. “He’s very focused on his work. Very convicted when he’s on the mound, whether it’s a bullpen or live [batting practice]. We’re really excited to get him into games. I hate to jump out there and make all kinds of statements about a 19-year-old, but he’s got the right tools, he’s got the right makeup, he’s got the right work ethic. It’s exciting.”

Sonja Chen writes that Will Klein is ready to pound the zone.

“I wasn’t really scared last year, it was just a little more like, ‘Oh, they’re really good hitters, you gotta paint corners,’ stuff like that,” Klein said. “It’s like, ‘They’re still really good hitters, but I’m a better pitcher. I’m just gonna go beat ‘em in the zone.’ That’s a huge thing that I worked on, that kind of meshing of process and results there.”

But Klein and pitcher Steven Cruz were reassigned to minor league camp.

David Lesky writes that Nick Pratto may be creating a roster battle.

So the situation is already fluid, but I’ve heard some questions from people who aren’t there and some talk from people who are that there might be a bit of a situation brewing in Surprise. Nick Pratto is, well, hitting. Coming into today, he’s hitting .353/.389/.529, which actually has some red flags in it, but more importantly, he’s doing what the Royals have asked of him. He’s being more aggressive, which has led to a few of his knocks so far in camp. Now, this is 18 plate appearances. He had a .975 OPS in games that actually matter last year through 65 plate appearances. So I’m not saying I’m fooled, but I’m saying the Royals are pleased.

MLB Pipeline ranks the Royals’ farm system #28.

Craig Brown writes about UL Washington.

All-Star first baseman Joey Votto signs a minor league deal with the Blue Jays.

Reds infielder Noelvi Marte is suspended 80 games for testing positive for a PED.

Boston signs pitcher Brayan Bello to a six-year, $55 million extension.

The Marlins have interest in free agent slugger J.D. Martinez.

Mookie Betts will play shortstop for the Dodgers for now.

Players discuss how they used to consume baseball compared to how they do it now.

Could the Cardinals repeat their disappointing 2023 season?

MLB will assemble a task force to study pitcher injuries.

How projection systems explain the breakout Orioles season last year.

The Padres have a new identity.

Some Chiefs fans that suffered frostbite during their frigid playoff game will need amputations.

The Premier League is enjoying one of its best title races in years.

Miami Beach doesn’t want spring break partiers anymore.

A government report finds there has been no government coverup of the existence of aliens.

What does winning an Oscar mean for those that take home an award?

Your song of the day is Lou Reed with Sweet Jane.