Royals Rumblings - News for April 1, 2024

Anne Rogers profiles Maikel Garcia.

“Watching Maikel the last few days of Spring Training, the exhibition game, batting practice during the workout, you could tell he was ready for the season,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He was getting bored of Spring Training. He plays at such a competitive level all winter in a super competitive Venezuelan League, and I think he revels in the fact that he was going to be the first hitter. By no means was he going up there to try to hit home runs. He got a hanging breaking ball and put a good swing on it. “But the competitive environment is what he thrives on. It’s going to be exciting to watch him.”

She also writes about the offensive explosion on Sunday for the first Royals win.

“We knew what we’re capable of,” Witt said. “We knew this was there. It just had to click. And Salvy got us going. It’s great to see, and shows everyone what this offense can do. And it’s just kind of getting started.”

Jaylon Thompson writes that the Royals believe in Will Smith despite a shaky debut outing.

“I mean, you obviously want your first outing to go well,” Smith said. “This one didn’t, and it is what it is. We can say all the cliches: It’s a long season and all that stuff. As a competitor, you want your first one to go well for a new team. And it just didn’t today.”

He also wrote about the successful debut of Seth Lugo.

“My goal is to pitch as deep as possible,” Lugo said. “If you are hunting strikeouts, that tends to get the pitch count up pretty quick. So going for weak contact and ground balls, that’s part of my game plan.”

Vahe Gregorian talks to John Sherman about the polarizing stadium vote.

When I asked about the switch in emphasis from revitalizing downtown to the current “you better or else” tone, his answer suggested that was attributable to the political strategists the Royals and Chiefs have hired. “Somebody smarter than me finds that is a message that resonates,” he said. “But I answer that question with, ‘This is my hometown.’ … “So I’m not thinking … about going anywhere. I’m thinking about, ‘Let’s get this thing done next Tuesday,’ so we can go to the next step and that both these teams will stay here.”

Mike Hendricks at the Star has the fine print in the lease agreements.

Why Mayor Quinton Lucas changed his mind and supported the stadium tax measure.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto sparkles in his Dodger Stadium debut.

Pirates pitcher Jared Jones strikes out ten in his MLB debut.

The Angels are already holding a team meeting.

Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will miss a month with a hamstring strain.

The Giants will part ways with Joey Bart, the #2 pick of the 2018 draft.

The Twins sign reliever Diego Castillo to a minor league deal.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and pitcher Yohan Ramirez are suspended for an attempt to bean Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoksins.

The city of Oakland will present a five-year lease for the Athletics to stay.

The history of baseball players turning to a life in politics.

