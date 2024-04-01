Royals Rundown: Three down, 159 games, and an April 2nd vote to go

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco come to you moments after the Kansas City Royals demolish the Minnesota Twins, avoiding a season-opening sweep. Who stepped up the most against Minnesota and who failed to launch? Also, what do the duo have for final thoughts ahead of Tuesday’s important vote? Tune in to find out!

