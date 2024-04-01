 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early offense not enough to hold as Royals lose 6-4

Witt and Perez hit homers, ain’t enough

By Matthew LaMar
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels fans have gotten used to their superstars doing great only for the team to lose. In this short season so far, it looks like Kansas City Royals fans are going to get increasingly used to that with their newly locked up superstar doing well but the team losing.

Behold: another Bobby Witt Jr. home run!

Alas, the third inning was Kansas City’s best inning of the night by far. Salvador Perez hit a dinger of his own, a two-run shot to put KC up 3-0.

Michael Wacha ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, as he gave up the lead to extra base hits by Rutschman and Mountcastle. Otherwise, he was reasonably effective over five innings, striking out five and only walking one.

Once again, though, it was the bullpen that couldn’t hold the line. The Orioles regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth against James McArthur. And though the Royals tied it up in the top of the ninth on a Maikel Garcia sac fly, Jordan Westburg hit a walk off home run to end it.

The Royals are now 1-3 on this young season, carrying a poor record into what is going to be a very big day for the club on Tuesday, April 2.

