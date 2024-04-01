Early offense not enough to hold as Royals lose 6-4

Los Angeles Angels fans have gotten used to their superstars doing great only for the team to lose. In this short season so far, it looks like Kansas City Royals fans are going to get increasingly used to that with their newly locked up superstar doing well but the team losing.

Behold: another Bobby Witt Jr. home run!

Home run No. 2 for Bobby Witt Jr.



110 mph off the bat

440 feet#Royals pic.twitter.com/vBMYm4xJB4 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 1, 2024

Alas, the third inning was Kansas City’s best inning of the night by far. Salvador Perez hit a dinger of his own, a two-run shot to put KC up 3-0.

Salvy gets in on the action with a 2-run homer of his own!

Watch on Bally Sports, https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/3IQrmd12km — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 1, 2024

Michael Wacha ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, as he gave up the lead to extra base hits by Rutschman and Mountcastle. Otherwise, he was reasonably effective over five innings, striking out five and only walking one.

Once again, though, it was the bullpen that couldn’t hold the line. The Orioles regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth against James McArthur. And though the Royals tied it up in the top of the ninth on a Maikel Garcia sac fly, Jordan Westburg hit a walk off home run to end it.

The Royals are now 1-3 on this young season, carrying a poor record into what is going to be a very big day for the club on Tuesday, April 2.