Royals Rumblings - News for April 10, 2024

At Farm to Fountains, Michael Farina says this rotation is built for success:

The correlation is clear: Royals starters pitch well, the team plays well. Through these first ten games, Royals SP’s have pitched more innings than any other rotation (62) and have allowed the second-fewest runs (11). That’s an insane 1.60 ERA for a collective of pitchers averaging more than six innings per start. The fab five have accumulated eight Quality Starts when no other team has more than five. ... There’s another powerful element to their performance: efficiency. Despite the Royals’ starters clocking more innings than any other rotation, they’ve only thrown the 10th most pitches. It should be obvious why: they don’t give up a lot of free passes and limit the damage.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains highlighted some numbers to define the Royals offense, including:

14 This one kind of blows my mind because I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time following this team. The Royals have hit 14 home runs this year. That’s tied for the second most in baseball so far, behind only the 15 homers the Dodgers have clubbed. Seven of the nine regulars have left the yard with only Adam Frazier and Pasquantino yet to get one over the fence. No, I don’t expect this to continue, but given they’ve played seven games in the home run void known as Kauffman Stadium and then three games with a cavernous left field in Baltimore, it’s surprising that the Royals are ranking so high. Hell, given this team’s historical aversion to the long ball, this was always going to surprise.

In Omaha yesterday afternoon, CJ Alexander notched his third consecutive multi-hit game, and Logan Porter hit a stand-up triple and a homer. Michael Massey went 2-4 with 3 RBI in his first rehab game with Omaha. Jonathan Bowlan struck out 10 in six innings. A delightful game all around. They play at noon again today if anyone needs something to watch with lunch.

Elsewhere in Royals MiLB news:

That’s the first pro home run for Carson Roccaforte. The swing is fantastic and the power potential is there. His OPS is over .800 for the year after this one. pic.twitter.com/IoLSPwoHWu — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) April 10, 2024

Though the news got upstaged by the next item in this rundown, the Astros are promoting their top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti. He will debut today against the Royals!

The Orioles are going to promote 20-year-old top prospect Jackson Holliday.

Before the next item, here’s a link to a diagram so we all know where in the shoulder the glenoid is. Red Sox infielder Trevor Story will miss the rest of the season for a surgery to repair his glenoid.

Have the Giants successfully converted Jordan Hicks to a starter, after the same experiment fizzled when Hicks was in St. Louis?

Five charges have been filed against then-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías related to his 2023 arrest: spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, false imprisonment, and assault.

The men’s NCAA final also happened, but was not as big of a draw on TV as the women’s final. As you may guess, that has not happened before.

Nobel-prize winning physicist Peter Higgs died at age 94.

Reddit question of the day: What have you managed to avoid your whole life? Knock on wood, but I’ve never broken a limb. I also have somehow never gotten around to reading or seeing any Harry Potter. It’s never been on purpose, just never happened.

SOTD: Weezer - Holiday