Game Twelve: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

The regal things of Kansas City will take on the space things of Houston tonight at Kauffman Stadium in the second game of this three-game set. Kansas City will have a chance to secure a series victory tonight after last night’s walk off win.

Seth Lugo will start for the home side. He’s been solid in his first couple outings in blue, completing the sixth inning in each while allowing just one total run. He hasn’t been missing many bats, but he’s throwing strikes and keeping the ball on the ground. His last start against Houston was September 9 last year when he got knocked around to the tune of six earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Spencer Arrighetti will start for Houston in his big league debut. He’s thrown 8.1 innings this year across two starts in Triple-A, allowing just two earned runs while striking out ten and walking seven.

First pitch: 6:40 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Seth Lugo heads to the mound tonight as we look to secure a series win over the Astros. pic.twitter.com/OYHEw7KMFw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2024

Astros lineup