I missed winning baseball so much

Baseball is always fun in theory. And in practice, yeah, there’s always something that’s interesting. No two baseball games are exactly alike, and the probability of you seeing something you’ve never seen before on a baseball diamond is pretty high. It’s a great sport.

And yet, just like every sport, there are things that can bring down the mood and make what is otherwise fun into a terrible time.

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Royals have been very bad lately, and by very bad I mean “the worst baseball team in the league over the last six years.” We could go into just how bad that is but I do not want to because that is depressing.

Obviously, losing teams lose a lot of baseball games. But that’s just focusing on the result—there are nine whole innings (or more!) of badness that fans of bad teams suffer all the time. On a micro level, this means that there are fewer fun events. Your team strikes out more. Pitchers get wrecked more often.

Pull back a little, and it’s not just that your team loses more games. A team with a .400 winning percentage doesn’t just win four out of every 10 games. They go on long stretches of sadness punctured by brief glimpses of competency. You know, winning a pair of games and then losing the next six or seven in a row, that sort of thing.

If a team sucks for long enough, this micro and less micro level both drag on the psyche. Again, it’s not just that bad things happen more often. It’s that, because of so many bad things, games start to feel hopeless. Series start to feel hopeless. Fans simply wait for the other shoe to drop, because most of the time it does, and if something good happens you can’t fully enjoy it.

But winning baseball? Winning baseball is so different. Winning baseball feels like any game is within reach. And even losses in winning baseball are just something to shrug at—after all, there are 162 games in a year. Can’t win ‘em all.

This is, obviously, not a huge point that I’m making here. It’s just that the Royals getting off to such a nice start after such an aggressive offseason and players on the team publicly saying that they’re ready to win? It reminds me a little of the best days from 2013 through 2015, and how much fun playoff baseball was.

Best of all—a team with such little expectations can play one of the most fun cards in all of sports: the “nothing to lose” card. Nobody thought that the Royals would be good this year. If they really are? Watch out.

I missed this. Let’s keep it up.