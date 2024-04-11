Game XIII: Royals v. Astros

Between 2018 and 2023, the Kansas City Royals had just one winning streak of at least seven games after having at least one such streak every season from 2013-2017. The Royals added to that list last night with its 11-2 blowout win against the Astros.

A lot of great things happened last night.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first double and home run, going 3-3 with a walk and a career-high five RBI. Those were his first five RBI on the season. The Royals were 6-4 without a single RBI from their #3 hitter.

“Just wait until Vinnie gets going,” Seth Lugo recalled saying in the midst of the Royals' then-six-game winning streak.

Seth Lugo gave the Royals six innings of two-run ball, Kansas City’s 9th quality start in 12 games.

After a rough start to the season, Kansas City’s bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 19.1 innings, helping the Royals to a cumulative 2.50 ERA, the 2nd lowest in baseball. Only the Red Sox have a lower team ERA and higher fWAR from their pitching staff. However, that scoreless streak from the bullpen is of greater noteworthiness. After a brutal start, the bullpen is now has the 4th highest fWAR in the American League.

In other words, that low ERA and high fWAR isn’t just the product of the starters anymore.

James McArthur leads all relievers in fWAR (which is kinda wild since his ERA is 5.40, but his FIP rests at 1.56). The Royals have four starters in the top 40 in fWAR and three top 50 batters. Cleveland is the only team in baseball with a higher run differential than Kansas City.

You couldn’t dream of a better start to the season, even with the Royals leaving some wins on the table thanks to early blown saves. So, the question must be asked.

Are the Royals . . . back? — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) April 10, 2024

Of course, it is early. The 2021 Royals were 16-9 on May 1. But any reasonable person would agree that this roster is significantly stronger than that roster. Kansas City is out over its skis a little bit. The starting rotation isn’t this good. The lineup isn’t this productive. But the Royals play in the worst division in baseball and play one of the easiest schedules in baseball.

They have a rotation that should, theoretically, prevent any cataclysmic, season-ending losing streaks. Keep stacking up wins while you’re hot and who knows? A sweep of the Astros would be a great start.

Houston is struggling, but they’re still a good team. Take advantage of the hand you’ve been dealt. A win today gives the Royals a perfect 7-0 homestand before they head out on the road to face the Mets and White Sox. If there was a good vibes meter, the Mets and White Sox would have to be close to bottoming out.

But it starts today, with Brady Singer continuing his strong start to the season. I wrote about Brady Singer as this team’s potential x-factor. Of all the pitchers behind Ragans in the rotation, Singer has the most upside, and early on, he’s delivered on it.

His Whiff% is in the 92nd percentile, while his GB% is in the 99th percentile. Teams will still stack lefties against him, but his woes against right-handers last season should be a blip and not a long-term problem with those numbers and the Royals’ infield defense on the left side. Singer’s xwOBA is the 16th best in baseball at the moment, and the best on the Royals.

The offense faces Hunter Brown, who was one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball last season with at least 150 innings pitched. Yes, Brady Singer is also on that list, but Brown has picked up right where he left off last season. In two starts, he hasn’t made it into the 5th inning and got knocked around in Texas last Friday, giving up five runs in just 3.0 innings.

Here are your lineups for today’s matinee.