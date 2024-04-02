Royals Rumblings - News for April 2, 2024

Jaylon Thompson writes about the tough loss in the series opener in Baltimore.

“It was a really good ballgame throughout,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “It was exciting to get back and tie it off (Orioles closer Craig) Kimbrel. He is one of the best closers in recent history. “Obviously, to lose in that fashion is heartbreaking. But ... that’s a good team and a good lineup, up and down. They beat us.”

Anne Rogers has injury updates.

Massey was placed on the 10-day IL on Opening Day, retroactive to March 25. He’s continuing his rehab in Arizona and has progressed to sim games and participating in live BP to ramp up his at-bats and baseball activity. Massey is expected to go on a rehab assignment the week of April 1 if everything continues to progress smoothly.

Vahe Gregorian writes about Michael Wacha’s potential veteran leadership.

While Wacha also bears a facial resemblance to Kansas City icon Paul Rudd — “another good-looking guy,” he said, laughing — it’s what he has in common with and absorbed from Wainwright that the Royals hope will have meaningful impact … along with his rejuvenated pitching. About mentorship and leadership. About listening and sharing and passing it all down. About purpose and intent. About perseverance and contending with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. About all that can be said by example when somebody might be watching. Wainwright “was just the guy in my first big-league spring training,” Wacha said. “The guy that I watched … Leading by example, he was literally who I learned that from. He did everything right. He was always working, always getting better. It was something that was really imprinted on me.”

David Lesky reacts to the first series against the Twins.

Regardless, Singer’s slider is what I want to focus on because holy cow. I mentioned he threw 53 of them. He got 26 swings from the Twins and 16 whiffs on those. To put that in context, only three pitchers had more whiffs on a slider in a game last year. There were only four instances of it in 2022 (two were Dylan Cease). And there were only seven instances in 2021 (two were Clayton Kershaw). To get 16 swinging strikes on a slider is just silly, and it was an excellent pitch.

Jared Perkins at Farm to Fountains likes the starting pitching so far.

The second massive positive is the starting rotation. A rotation led by Brady Singer and Jordan Lyles last year showed off how important it is to have good solid depth. So much pressure was placed on those two to be “the guys,” and it likely led to many struggles. This year, the hope is it will be a different story with the newcomers, and the difference showed early this weekend. Cole Ragans looked like part of this team’s ace, and Seth Lugo proved to fans why the Royals felt it important to bring him in. He’s a solid number two or number three at worst. The Royals obviously felt the need to address the rotation depth issue and it paid early dividends. The rotation accumulated an ERA of 0.95, and the team ERA was 3.00. It was a nice sight to see.

Craig Brown also gives his thoughts on the first weekend.

Royals Weekly also chimes in on the terrific starting pitching.

The Royals signed 30-year old catcher Brian O’Keefe to a minor league deal.

Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco tosses a no-hitter against the Blue Jays in his eighth career MLB start.

The A’s demote Esteury Ruiz despite leading the league in steals last year with a hot start this year.

The White Sox sign pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year deal.

Shota Imanaga takes a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his debut for the Cubs.

Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm doesn’t like the roof open in Miami.

The Diamondbacks are open to further payroll increases at the trade deadline.

Unsurprisingly, no one is showing up to Oakland A’s games.

